There are plenty of scarred survivors to choose from. In 2012, Tom Hanks complained about having to wear cat ears on “Wetten Dass..?” while Markus Lanz, the host, jumped around in a potato sack. “In the United States if you are on a TV show that goes for four hours, everybody responsible for that show is fired the next day,” he said. Halle Berry supposedly once almost walked off the show after Lanz tried to get her to kiss a male guest (she later described the experience as feeling “lost in translation”). And YouTube boasts endless clips of Hollywood celebrities—from Paris Hilton to Kevin James—looking around the show’s set with a combination of boredom, confusion, and horror.

Their reactions are understandable: Not only does the 33-year-old “Wetten Dass..?” seem to confirm a lot of the world’s less generous stereotypes of Germans—e.g. humorless, weird, with terrible taste in formalwear—its concept is also awkwardly difficult to explain. German broadcaster Frank Elstner supposedly came up with the show during one sleepless night. The concept: Invite a mixture of German and Hollywood celebrities onto a live stage, interview them, and then make them wager whether a number of ordinary Germans can complete a series of stunts. In the show’s current incarnation, if the people successfully complete their stunt, which they perform with utter earnestness, they have the chance of winning a 50,000-euro prize. If the celebrities wager wrong, they are then forced to do something embarrassing, like wear a dumb hat or teach the host how to hula hoop.

Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in some surreal television over the years. Last year, Gerard Butler struggled to keep a straight face while watching a man try to break 50 walnuts with his ass in one minute (the man succeeded). Boxer Vladimir Klitschko once had to wager whether a man could identify the make of several toilet seats simply by sitting on them (he could). An unimpressed Naomi Campbell once had to watch a man try (and fail) to change the wheels on a car while floating above a wind machine. Last year, the show’s host asked 50 Cent what it was like being shot, then made him stand around while a man tried to identify car tires based on their smell (nope).

The show’s other cringe-worthy hallmark is its breathtakingly inane and often impressively tone-deaf interviews, made all the more uneasy by the need for simultaneous translation. In 2012, the show’s smarmy longtime host, Thomas Gottschalk—a man with an impressive resemblance to Willy Wonka—was replaced by the more shellacked and considerably smarmier Markus Lanz. For Hollywood stars used to appearing on “Kimmel” or “Conan,” Lanz’s interview techniques—which often involve commenting on female stars’ appearance—can seem jarringly unpleasant and often sexist. When a baffled-looking Cameron Diaz appeared on the show this spring, Lanz asked her to stand up from the couch so two young boys could get a kiss from “one of the most beautiful women in the world.” She instead gave them high fives and awkwardly and silently sat back down.

And yet, for whatever reason, the show’s peculiar formula has long had a particular appeal in German-speaking world. Perhaps it’s because of the show’s gimmicky twist on celebrity (for once, it’s Denzel Washington watching the plumber from Frankfurt perform, instead of the other way around), or the rare pleasure of watching Germans be silly, or some as yet unexplained secret German passion for wagers, but for much of its three-decade-long run, “Wetten Dass” has been a ratings juggernaut: At its height, 23 million people tuned in throughout Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The Pope once even agreed to come on as a guest (the producers turned him down, because he would only appear via video link).