The Senate would annually appropriate the Funds, needed for the Mutilation of the Young Men, who are selected to be Recruits to the Federal Pool of Eunuchs. These would be chosen, according to the Practice, which was universal in the Empires, from the Poor, so that they would have no title to their Positions but in the Favor of the Senate. It would therefore be beneficial in reducing the Pool of Unemployed Young Males, and the Mutilation, which would commend itself to the Nunns, leads to a Kinder, Gentler Nation.

The advantage of this System, as my Researchers have confirmed, is that it would eliminate Fondling, which as the Intention of the Rulers of the Empires. Though they may not have touched most of the Inhabitants of their Harems, even the most delectable, which a Secretary might desire, these were still to be kept as their Monopolies, and not distracted by other Males. It was for this Purpose, as the Nunns also wish, and so I call it to their Attention, that Young Men were tamed by Emasculation, as we do with Domestic Animals, which are sprayed every day in America, with no Burnings of the Clinics by the Advocates of Animal Rights.

When the Eunuchs were admitted to the centre of the Royal Household, as they would today be nominated, to care for the Harem, and even rise to be powerful Secretaries in the Administration of the Empire, they were not tempted to Fondle, even when they traveled abroad on an Embassy to Geneva, and found themselves among the Harems of other Emperors, who might be Spies. My Proposal will remove the temptation to Fondle, without incurring the Costs and Recriminations of the Inquisitions by the Hill, or Antheap, of Nunns, into which our Senate has been marvelously transformed, to the greater Glory of God, and the Security of the Realm.

My Researchers have found no Evidence that the Eunuchs were tempted to Intemperance, Intemperance, by their lack of desire to Fondle, whether in the Courts of the Pharaohs, the Assyrian Kings, or later the Achaemenid Persian Empire, and the noble Xerxes, with his powerful Chamberlain, who was a Eunuch, or Rome from the days of Claudius and Nero, or the Eastern Empire of Byzantium, where Eunuchs were even leading Generals and Admirals, or the Ottoman Empire, and Suleiman the Magnificent; or the Mogul Emperors, or even China from the eighth Century, B.C. But Intemperance has become a Cause of Concern to our Senate, and since it may be found even in the Federal Reserve (of Eunuchs), my Proposal addresses this Matter, with the same Modestie.

It is fortunate for our Realm, that when our Senate might feel isolated, in their new Avocation as Nunns, they can rely on the Support of the Media, who have become an Organized Hypocrisy, led in this Town by the Post, the Pillar of the Community, and the Realm Within the Beltway. They will even send, in the Publick Interest, a Reporter to dine at the Jefferson Hotel, which is the Home of the Nominee, so that unashamed to Eavesdrop, they can put into Print, that the Nominee told his Friend that he would like to Fondle her, which may have been intended only for the Wet Ears of the Reporter, who for this Employment, will be known as Investigative. Such are the Men of Sobriety, on whom we may rely, to be our Security against Intemperance, as they are against a cheating Hart, when they find him Fondling. By their Reading of the First Amendment, no Power in the Realm can eavesdrop on them, so their License to be Scurrilous will be our Protection.