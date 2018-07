Mid-December and the episode is over.

No light or darkness,

just the colors of soil,

as early winter always shows.

Skies ashen: nothing’s waiting.



If I’ve fallen here, it’s because you haven’t.

If I imagine you as one of Caravaggio’s mourners

it’s only because I want the diggers

to cover me over. This grave is too shallow,

my body floats on the mud.

Behind the man in red—

is that a hand? A feathered wing