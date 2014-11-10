My black cat staggering, dropping on her hocks

My dirty parquet, shivers of glass

easy-pull-off dress, dried halos

of Beaujolais, what is this stain

My get up and feed your child

My boil the marrow from the bone

My picked clean

deep in my joints, under my eyes

My hand around a cold egg before I crack it

My clean up the cat puke stippling the good rug

My one more story before bed

Jack brought a harp down the beanstalk

kiss his cheek hot and soft as a bread roll

My one of these days I’ll

My blown-out sockets

char on the burners

desiccated cockroach in the gap beneath the baseboard

The TV’s soft static

loose blanket threads, the nape of my neck

My horny as all get out

legs just shaven

cream on the backs of my knees

My tomorrow will be another

My blessings you count

hard water spots, nascent

mold, ex husband of many

a harangue

My doctor and how does that make you feel

the darkness around my body or maybe

it’s the other way around

bright flesh swallowing a peach pit

My what I’m trying to say is

a hair stuck in my throat

whisper, don’t wake him

The slow-nearing clack of her claws

where would I bury her

if I were to

Slip out of all of this