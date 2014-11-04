But those factors don’t suffice to explain why Ernst’s record has received as little scrutiny as it has. For that, one must consider the race through a media lens. Norm Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute argued persuasively last week that Ernst has benefited from the tendency in the national media to affix narratives to campaign seasons: whereas in 2010 and 2012, the narrative was that the Republicans had nominated extremists like Todd Akin and Sharron Angle, this year it was that Republicans had wisely quashed such candidates during the primaries; Ernst was thus categorized as a scrubbed-up establishment project (hey, she was endorsed by Mitt Romney in the primaries, and had his consultants running her campaign!), rather than as a yet another fringe figure spouting conspiracy theories. This, Ornstein says, is how one ends up with national depictions of Ernst like the “warm, almost reverential” profile that recently ran in the Washington Post Style section and made virtually no mention of Ernst’s many flirtations with the hard-line right.

I would go even further than that. The media’s penchant for fixed narratives is an age-old tendency, but Ernst’s rise has also been enabled by a newer phenomenon: the decline of the traditional media, and of local newspapers in particular. I wrote during the 2012 election season about the impact that this decline has had on political accountability journalism—when major campaign finance scandals can unfold in a swing state with nary a mention in the local press—and the impact has been if anything more noticeable this year, two years further along in the deterioration of the local media. I’m a former small-town and metro newspaper reporter myself, and as I scour papers in key states such as Colorado, Georgia, and North Carolina for news on the close races there, I’ve been struck by how little there is to find beyond stories on the latest polls or basic who-said-what dispatches from the trail. Yes, there are now reporters covering those races from burgeoning national outlets like Politico and Bloomberg, but those reporters are often (though not always) doing so from afar, and they are not being read on a regular basis by voters in those states as the local papers are. Yes, there are exceptions, such as the thriving Texas Tribune website in the Lone Star State, but they are few and far between. And no, the better-staffed metro newspapers of yore did not always focus their political journalism on the stories that mattered most, but on the whole, they provided vastly more serious, substantive scrutiny than candidates can expect to get today.

Iowa is the ultimate example. The state’s largest and most influential newspaper, the Des Moines Register, once one of the most highly regarded provincial papers in the country, has over the years been hammered by cuts under its ownership by the Gannett Corporation. Just last month, the Register announced it would cut 18 more jobs between itself and its sister paper, the Iowa City Press-Citizen, and, like other Gannett papers, would make all of its newsroom employees re-apply for their jobs.

Meanwhile, the paper has come under strong criticism from Iowa Democrats and liberals for its coverage of the Senate race, which has featured strikingly scant scrutiny of Ernst’s aforementioned remarks and positions. From my checks of Nexis, I found just two Register articles about Ernst’s impeachment comments; zero articles about her comments attacking the social safety net (one editorial mentioned them); zero articles about her pledge to take up her Smith & Wesson against an overweening government; zero articles about her Agenda 21 warnings; one article about her support for nullification of federal laws; and zero mentions of her comments at a summit organized by the Koch Brothers in which she thanked them and their financial backers for having “really started my trajectory” in politics. By contrast, I counted five Register articles featuring Braley’s comments about Grassley not having a law degree.

The real issue is that so much in Iowa—a state of three million people—should ride on a single reporter.

Critics of the Register coverage have focused their ire on its main political reporter, Jennifer Jacobs, accusing her of having a soft spot for Ernst. (They note, among other examples, that she posted online a very short video clip of Braley in a Fourth of July parade with the suggestive headline: “Does Braley claim to be a farmer in this parade route exchange?” In fact, it’s far from clear that he did.) But the real issue here is not so much Jacobs’ coverage, but that so much in politics in Iowa—a state of three million people—should ride on a single reporter who can only cover so much on his or her own. In a healthier, more vigorous local media landscape, coverage would tend to balance out more, filling in the gaps.