In the Senate race, the incumbent Burr will certainly start out as the favorite. He's won re-election once before and has kept a relatively low profile. While his record may read conservative, his persona looks moderate, and he doesn't yet have an opponent. The Democrats would prefer it to be Anthony Foxx, the Transportation secretary and former Charlotte mayor. But Foxx has said he won't challenge Burr because of the senator's support for his nomination to his current position.

State Treasurer Janet Cowell, another name Democrats mention, hasn't built much of a profile, but she's generally respected. She helped the state navigate the Great Recession with little damage to its investments. Before she's considered a contender, though, Cowell will have to prove that she can raise real money and put together a campaign organization.

Regardless of who decides to run, Democrats will have a tougher time coming after Burr as early as Republicans came after Hagan. Burr's not saddled with the baggage of the legislature that hurt Thom Tillis and it's far too soon to know what issues will be driving the electorate. However, with the GOP controlling both houses of Congress, look for cuts to Social Security and Medicare to figure prominently.

But the presidential race will have an outsized influence on the messaging of the Senate or gubernatorial races. North Carolina had the second-closest presidential race in both 2008 and 2012—Democrats won the former, Republicans the latter. 2016 will be a tie-breaker of sorts, a test of the Democratic coalition's strength. Republicans believe that Democrats stayed competitive because of an African-American turnout that might not return without Obama on the ticket. Democrats believe that changing demographics in the state are turning it bluer each election cycle.

After the hangover from the 2014 ad wars, North Carolinians just want a break from politics. They won't get much of one. The gubernatorial race will crank up when the legislature returns in January, speculation about Burr's opponent will start sooner than that, and we can expect a wave of presidential wannabes to start flooding the state in the coming months. Such is life in the nation's most competitive state.