Now look at the flipside. Voters 45-to-64 and 65 and over went for Mitt Romney in 2012 and for Republicans this year. They made up 54 percent of the electorate in 2012 but a whopping 67 percent on Tuesday. If the proportions of the vote had been similar to those of presidential years, the Democrats might have had a better chance in the elections. Take the North Carolina race, where Thom Tillis defeated incumbent Democratic Senator Kay Hagan. According to the exit polls, Hagan won 18- to 29-year-olds 54 to 39 percent and 30- to 44-year-olds 56 to 39 percent and lost 45- to 64-year-olds 48 to 50 percent and 65 and over 44 to 54 percent. But the 18- to 44-year-olds only made up 36 percent of the vote. Democrats faced a similar problem with the Hispanic vote, which was important in Florida and Colorado. But turnout wasn’t the only problem the Democrats faced.

The Obama Factor

The Republican candidates this year tied their opponents to Obama and to his policies, and the tactic worked. Public disapproval of Obama’s presidency, which has remained high, rubbed off on Democratic candidates. In a Pew poll taken in mid-October, 32 percent of voters said that they considered their vote for Congress as a vote against Barack Obama; 20 percent thought of it as a vote for Obama. These figures are usually understated—people don’t like to say their vote for one individual is based on their feelings about another. The significance of the 12-point margin and of a third of the electorate saying that their vote was directed against the president becomes clear when one compares 2014 with 2010. In that year, 28 percent said they were voting against Obama and 26 percent for. In 1994, another big Republican midterm victory, only 21 percent of the electorate said they were voting against Clinton. The only midterm election where the vote was similarly directed against the president was 2006, when Americans cast a vote against George W. Bush. Like that election, this one was a referendum on the president.

Could Obama and the Democrats have avoided the voters’ wrath? I think there was an opportunity to do so in the fall of 2013 when many Americans blamed the Republicans for the shutdown of the government. In a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll from October 7-9, 2013, Obama’s approval rate was 47 percent and his disapproval rate 48 percent, and registered voters said by 47 to 39 percent that they would prefer that Democrats control the next Congress. By the next poll on December 13, Obama’s approval was at 43 percent and his disapproval at 54 percent and voters now preferred a Republican congress by 44 to 42 percent. A Washington Post poll registered the same trends. The bottom fell out of Obama’s approval and of Democrat prospects for November 2014 sometime in mid-October 2013. What happened during October was the administration’s failed rollout of the Affordable Care Act. That was Obama’s Katrina, and it turned out to be the Democrats’ as well. Of course, the administration subsequently repaired the program, but the political damage was lasting. It occurred at just that time when the issues of the coming election were being defined. Obama’s and the Democrats’ popularity never recovered.

Obama didn’t help matters in the year to come. While he has brought his substantial political skills to bear on his presidential campaigns, he has remained detached from the midterm elections in 2010 and 2014, insisting last month that his policies would speak for themselves. But by withdrawing from the struggle—and not attempting to frame the 2010 or 2014 elections—Obama allowed voters to blame him and the Democrats for whatever continues to ail America. And the Republicans did a good job in this election of turning the voters’ attention on Obama and away from their own lack of a program for the country.

The Republican Factor

In 2010 and again in 2012, the Republicans squandered their chances in Senate races by nominating far-right candidates like Richard Mourdock and Christine O’Donnell who proved unpalatable even to some Republican voters. After the Tea Party-led shutdown in the fall of 2013, the Republican leadership kept their troops in line. There were no more shutdowns. Republican business groups and organizations like Karl Rove’s Crossroads also made an effort to nominate candidates who could move to the center. And most of the candidates attempted to smooth off their rough edges.