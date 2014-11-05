Bessie Yarborough wanted to see Kay Hagan about some tennis shoes. It was two weeks before Election Day and she’d come to Wilber’s Barbecue in Goldsboro for a campaign event for the North Carolina senator. For seven months, Yarborough, a 73-year-old African-American woman and retired substitute teacher, had been wearing out her shoes by going door-to-door for Hagan. Her reasons for doing so had less to do with Hagan than with her opponent, Thom Tillis. As the Speaker of the North Carolina State House of Representatives, Tillis had been at the front of the conservative revolution in Raleigh.

“Whenever I go and knock on doors, just about everybody I talk to, they start fussing about Tillis,” she said. In fact, Yarborough, who’d first gotten active in politics during Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, predicted that African-American turnout in North Carolina would almost be as heavy in this election as it was six years ago. “They say, ‘You know I’m going to vote. C’mon, bring it on. I just want to know when to get to the polls.’”

In the end, Yarborough was right: According to early exit polls, African-Americans made up 21 percent of the vote in North Carolina, equaling their 2008 numbers. But unlike six years ago, when that turnout was enough to win the state for Obama, it wasn’t enough for Hagan, who lost to Tillis lost by almost 2 points. Even fewer white voters cast a ballot for her than they did for Obama in 2012; and her performance among 18-29 year olds was 33 percent lower than it was in 2008. On an awful night for Democrats across the country, Hagan’s defeat was among the most troubling.

That’s because Hagan had devised and executed a perfect campaign strategy to insulate herself from a national climate that was so toxic for Democrats. She’d run a hyper-local race and, in Tillis—an uncharismatic-yet-easy-to-demonize opponent—she had a perfect foil for doing so. In fact, she’d seemingly answered in the affirmative what White House senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer said was the fundamental question of the midterms: “[C]ould Obama voters become Democratic voters?”