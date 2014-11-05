When Mitch McConnell officially becomes Senate majority leader in January, he will have to chart a new path for Senate Republicans. With Republicans in control of both the House and Senate, they will have trouble blaming the Democrats for Congressional gridlock. A number of Republican politicians and conservative commentators have implored McConnell to work across the aisle and actually govern over the next two years. But the editorial board of National Review has a different message that is a sharp indictment of our political system: don’t even try to govern.

Liberals are mocking the piece on Twitter, but the reasoning makes a lot of sense. If Republicans set high expectations for themselves, they are bound to fail. After all, Democrats can block legislation at will by using the filibuster. As we’ve seen from the past few years, the media will not report that Democrats blocked legislation that had support of more than 50 senators. They’ll report that Congress failed—and the blame will fall squarely on the GOP. Democrats learned this the hard way over the past few years.

National Review also lays out three other reasons why Republicans shouldn’t try to govern. Policies that the party passes will be too focused on big business, they will further divide the party between tea party conservatives and the establishment, and any successful legislating will earn the GOP as much political credit as it does President Obama.

What should Republicans do instead? National Review wants them to lay out a governing agenda. That means not compromising with the president on entitlement reform, for instance, or an Obamacare replacement, but putting together a conservative platform in anticipation of 2016. “[It] means being a responsible party, to be sure, just as the conventional wisdom has it,” the editors write. “But part of that responsibility involves explaining what Republicans stand for—what, that is, they would do if they had the White House.”