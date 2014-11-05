I’m skeptical of that claim. No doubt, disaffection and low turnout among core Democratic voters hurt the party's gubernatorial candidates in blue states as it did Senate candidates in red and purple ones. And anti-Washington, anti-Obama sentiment certainly played a role in the GOP's Senate takeover. But to explain why some Democratic gubernatorial candidates lost in blue states while others (such as Gina Raimondo in Rhode Island, Dannel Malloy in Connecticut, and John Hickenlooper in Colorado) managed to hang on, one really needs to take into account the state and local context of the races.

In Illinois, Republican businessman Bruce Rauner ran against the longstanding dysfunction and fiscal imbalance of the Democratic-dominated state government. In Massachusetts, Republican ex-insurance executive Charlie Baker, a true moderate in the New England Republican mold, ran against the irremediably uninspiring Martha Coakley. And in Maryland, Hogan ran against O’Malley’s tax increases and the unbearable lightness of his anointed successor, Brown. If there was something that bound these races together, it was not anti-Obama ire but a general sense that it was a time for a course correction in state governments that under Democratic control had drifted further left even than their blue-state electorates, and that the unthreatening Republicans running for governor represented a tolerable means of providing a balancing counter-force.

But why would Coakley and Brown go down, while Hickenlooper and Malloy survived? Here one has to consider the ultimate local context, the quality of the candidates. Hickenlooper and Malloy provoked plenty opposition in their states, not least with their signing of sweeping gun control legislation after the Newtown, Connecticut, massacre. But voters also had a clear sense of where these men stood. The same could not be said for the lackluster Coakley and, especially, for Brown, who ran one of the worst campaigns I’ve ever observed up close. The son of a Jamaican father and Swiss mother, a colonel in the Army Reserve and former JAG officer whom O’Malley plucked out of relative obscurity in the Maryland House of Delegates to be his running mate in 2006, Brown is an amiable enough fellow but gives off the distinct vibe of a second-stringer. His big chance to show his stuff, the launch of the Maryland insurance exchange under Obamacare, was a total fiasco.

He managed to dispatch two challengers in the Democratic primary, but then proceeded to run a defensive, utterly unimaginative campaign against Hogan. He hammered Hogan with negative ads that sought to frame him as “dangerous,” an obvious overreach. Hogan, a former congressman’s son who runs a real estate business, has awfully vague plans for cutting the state’s taxes and spending and is no Charlie Baker–style technocratic moderate, but he’s more a shambling Willy Loman than the Ted Cruz incarnate Brown tried to make him out to be.

Meanwhile, Brown gave voters precious little sense of where he would take the state after eight years under O’Malley. He swung between standard liberal promises for, say, expanding pre-K and centrist pledges to improve the state’s business climate that served only to validate Hogan’s strong anti-tax message. “Republicans, independents and more than a few Democrats were looking for a change in direction, and Brown never provided that sense that he was the change,” said Mike Morrill, a Democratic strategist in Maryland, told The Washington Post. “He never created the Brown vision for the state… He made the major front-runner's mistake, trying to protect his lead instead of building his lead. As his lead eroded, he ran a negative campaign. He was trying to stop the erosion rather than giving people a reason to vote for him.”