For the first time, Congress will have 100 women in office, thanks to Tuesday’s midterm elections. And of the three state-based initiatives that would have restricted women’s access to abortion, two—the “personhood” measures in Colorado and North Dakota defining life at fertilization—failed. Only Tennesse’s proposal, a constitutional amendment giving lawmakers more leeway to restrict abortion, passed.

But this election wasn’t a victory for women’s rights, because Republicans—the party that opposes abortion rights and opposes many forms of birth control—gained a lot of power last night. Not only did they take control of the Senate. They also took over a record number of state legislatures. And that’s where they’ve managed to do some of their greatest damage lately.

Before Tuesday, Republicans controlled 60 of 99 legislative chambers. Thanks to the election, they will soon control at least 66. Majority status in two others remain undecided, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The only two Democratic “successes” of the night were holding onto majorities in the Iowa Senate and the Kentucky House. The GOP also picked up three gubernatorial seats.

This has bad implications for women, particularly on abortion rights. State legislatures were responsible for 200 new abortion restrictions between 2011-2013.