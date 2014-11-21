He became the first white student to enroll at Howard University Law School since female suffragists had attended in the 1910s—a decision that so upset his grandmother she beseeched him, “You can go there to teach them, to help them, but you can’t go and be a student with them.” (The fact that Wofford spent his third year of law school at—and ultimately graduated from—Yale would be small comfort.) In 1951, he hosted one of the Gandhi disciples, Ram Manohar Lohia, on a tour of the American South. They visited the Highlander Folk School, the Tennessee retreat where many civil rights activists learned to confront oppression, and Lohia was surprised to discover that civil disobedience was not on the curriculum. He convinced school officials to change that. Four years after Wofford and Lohia’s visit, a seamstress from Montgomery, Alabama, named Rosa Parks attended Highlander; a few months later, back in Montgomery, she engaged in her own Gandhian act of civil disobedience by refusing to give up her seat on a city bus.

The Montgomery bus boycott brought Martin Luther King Jr. to the attention of Wofford, who by then was practicing law at white-shoe Covington & Burling in Washington. He wrote King several letters on the importance of Gandhian civil disobedience; when those entreaties failed to elicit a satisfactory response, Wofford began showing up at King’s Northern speaking events, finally seizing his attention in Baltimore, where Wofford successfully pitched him on traveling to India. Chauffeuring King to Washington later that day, Wofford and the minister sat in front and talked about Gandhi while Clare and Coretta Scott King conversed in the backseat. At one point, Wofford recalls, “We heard Coretta say, ‘Clare, ever since Martin chose this course, I’ve had nightmares that he’s going to be killed.’ King turned around and said, ‘Corey, get that nightmare out of your head.’”

Around the same time that Wofford was courting King, John F. Kennedy was courting Wofford. The two first met in 1947, at a lawn party thrown at the Connecticut home of Clare Boothe Luce; neither man had impressed the other. “He had a beautiful woman on each arm,” Wofford recalls, “and he listened to me for about two minutes maybe and then he said, ‘Right now I’ve got my eyes on tennis,’ and departed.” But a dozen years later, when Kennedy was getting ready to run for president, he recognized Wofford’s value. Kennedy ultimately persuaded Wofford to join his presidential campaign and work with Sargent Shriver on courting the “Negro vote.”

It was a tricky assignment. Just days before the election King was thrown in a Georgia jail for driving with an out-of-state license. Coretta feared for her husband’s life and begged Wofford to get Kennedy to intervene with Georgia’s Democratic governor. Kennedy’s other advisers blanched at that notion, fearful that such a move would cost him the support of Southern whites. But behind those advisers’s backs, Wofford, working with Shriver, prevailed upon Kennedy to make a private phone call to Coretta to express his concern. The call prompted Martin Luther King Sr., who’d endorsed Richard Nixon on account of his suspicion of Kennedy’s Catholicism, to switch his endorsement to Kennedy; and when Coretta told a reporter that Kennedy had contacted her, the news swept across black neighborhoods—assisted by pamphlets touting the call bought and distributed by the Kennedy campaign. In the end, many people, including Nixon himself, attributed Kennedy’s narrow victory to his overwhelming share of the black vote. The day after the election, Nixon’s African American chauffeur told the defeated candidate, “Mr. Vice President, I can’t tell you how sick I am about the way my people voted in the election.” Nixon replied, “If there was any fault involved it was not with your people; it was mine, in failing to get my point of view across to them.”

After this success, Wofford settled into his very particular role—a figure of the establishment who always sought out ways to undermine it. (Robert Kennedy once called him “a slight madman.”) He took a job in the Kennedy administration and helped Shriver found the Peace Corps. He participated in the Selma-to-Montgomery March in 1965 and got arrested at the Chicago convention in 1968. He also served two stints as a college president—first at Old Westbury, the experimental New York college devoted to giving students more of a say, and when that ran off the rails, at the venerable women’s college Bryn Mawr.