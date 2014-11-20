This was the confounding, Yeatsian backdrop against which the August 9 issue of The New Republic landed in my mailbox. The day it arrived, I sat on the porch of that group house, on the sofa my roommates and I had purchased for $5 from the Zen Buddhist Temple annual yard sale, and turned straight to Michael Kinsley’s TRB. His column appeared after a sabbatical that had come to feel interminable. Kinsley crystallized weeks of infuriating drama. The conventional wisdom that Clinton’s budget was failing because it did too little to reduce the deficit, Kinsley argued, was backward. In reality, elites were upset that they were being asked to bear the largest share of the sacrifice. And so, in order to tank the plan, the self-interested rich, from Jay Leno to the business lobby, were exploiting Clinton’s responsible call for the middle class to share the pain of deficit reduction. It was an object lesson in sublimated class interest—a Marxian analysis applied to a centrist policy dispute. Reading the column produced a feeling of cathartic revelation, when an author unlocks an understanding that you had felt yourself circling around but had never been able to articulate.

Readers of The New Republic have described this sort of experience to me many times, but few of them followed it to the obsessive lengths I did. Merely devouring the new issue in one sitting the moment it arrived did not satisfy me. Night after night as I headed to the library to study, I would warm up to my task by reading a few copies of the bound galleys of old issues, and usually find myself three hours later still engrossed in the stacks. I applied for the magazine’s summer internship before my senior year and was turned down. That year, I helped found a heterodoxical left-of-center student-run journal of opinion that bore an extremely close topical, ideological, tonal, and stylistic resemblance to The New Republic. I applied for the internship again after I graduated. They turned me down a second time.

I wound up getting an internship at The American Prospect. (My writing samples caught the eye of its precocious managing editor, Jonathan Cohn.) In some ways this was an even more suitable position, as the Prospect was then something of a journal for journalists obsessed with The New Republic. It was founded in 1990 largely to provide a home to liberals disaffected with this magazine’s rightward turn under Andrew Sullivan. One of the Prospect’s co-founders, Bob Kuttner, was (and is) a classic labor liberal who had fallen out with Andrew.

The New Republic’s history of intramural conflict was apparent to any reader, but only close working contact revealed the depths of the animosity. Bob had particular disdain for Mickey Kaus, an especially enthusiastic advocate of a then-fashionable doctrine called “neoliberalism.” During the 1980s and 1990s, the neoliberals waged war against the “paleoliberals” (as their enemies called them) over welfare reform, deficits, and economic populism in general. He provided me with an exile’s perspective on the once-great institution, which I not-so-secretly continued to regard as still pretty good. While at the Prospect, I honed my skills and applied for The New Republic internship a third time, finally with success. Bob accepted my defection with impressively good humor, sending me off with a final warning to beware of Mickey.

My under-employed friends and I would pass around The New York Times the way most college students would share a joint.

Upon arriving at my new home, I began frenetically attempting to make myself indispensable. Mickey immediately began calling me “Bob Kuttner’s spy.” In addition to his bitter personal and ideological animosity for Bob, Mickey was plagued by the fear that his enemies conspired to obtain advance warning of his article topics. (To what use they would put this knowledge, only he understood.) My loyal service as intern, without a hint of leaking, did nothing to assuage his suspicions.