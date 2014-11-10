The big item almost left out of the President’s message is oil. (See Mr. Dietsch’s report which follows.) Accounting for 43 percent of all U.S. energy and two-thirds of the energy dollar, oil dominates all other fuels. Furthermore, domestic production of crude oil, now 3.5 billion barrels per year, is nudging the limits of capacity and oil products must be imported to fill the nation’s 5.3 billion barrel current annual demand. Yet nothing is mentioned about oil import policy and one senses the crisis here by the President’s emphasis on tapping off-shore oil (hardly a pollution-free source) and on developing our domestic oil shales.

“About 80 billion barrels of this shale oil are particularly rich and well situated for early development,” reads the message, although acknowledging that “at present there is no commercial production of shale oil.” The oil shale program of the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Mines has bumped along at the maximum funding of $2.5 million annually with $11.2 million spent in the last six years. A ton of good oil shale found in the Green River Formation in Colorado and adjoining states yields three-fourths of a barrel of oil. To supply 1 billion gallons of oil will mean excavating and processing twice the amount of coal now mined each year. Thus it’s good that the message calls for an environmental (102) statement on shale oil. About 80 percent of oil shale is on federal land, and one hopes that the Secretary of the Interior will lease it so as to safeguard the taxpayer’s interests—both financial and environmental.

The nation’s most pressing energy need is to find additional natural gas. Here is a fossil fuel resource that is vanishing so fast that its use as an energy source will have to be curtailed in the next few years. The presidential message calls for intensification of the effort to gasify coal. The gasification of coal is technically feasible, although the development has limped along for years on a skimpy budget which only this year will top the $20 million mark for the Office of Coal Research. Our most abundant fossil fuel resource has in the past received little research and development attention—about a few percent of funds accorded nuclear power. I strongly suspect that nuclear funds for civilian power would not have been available either, had they not been virtually coat-tailed to the military atom. In any event coal gasification is now slated to advance to the demonstration stage with the government providing $20 million and industry kicking in half that amount. Nothing is said in the Energy Message about a 102 statement on coal gasification, although I estimate that it will take all of the U.S. coal mined in one year to produce about half of the natural gas consumed this year.

“Energy has been an attractive bargain in this country—” states the message “and demand has responded accordingly.” Indeed, the Federal Power Commission’s 1964 National Power Survey observed that the 1962 price of electric energy was 1.7 cents/kilowatt hour and it aimed at 1.2 cents/kw-hr by 1980. One wonders what the 1970 National Power Survey, now in preparation, will say about the requirement for low-cost energy. Obviously, it’s an economic and political impossibility to stop power growth, but should low cost energy be a primary national goal? This is only one element in a national energy policy and the Energy Message is not a statement of such a policy.

A true national energy policy would set time goals and fix the “energy mix,” i.e. the proportion of fuels to be consumed in the light of national needs, resource adequacy and environmental compatibility. President Nixon recommends consolidating energy resource development programs under a single energy authority within the new Department of Natural Resources, which has yet to be established. This would have certain virtues, but it would be more a budgetary and administrative arrangement than a real energy policy agency. Presumably there will be no national energy policy until Big Oil decides to make one.