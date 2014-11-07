This is not to say that migrant workers in GCC have it easy—not by any stretch. Those in monarchical Qatar, for instance, do not enjoy even the limited rights of Qatari nationals. But reducing inequality will require uncomfortable tradeoffs. Qatar would not welcome so many migrant workers if it had to give them generous political and civil rights; in fact, Gulf states explicitly seek non-Arab, dark-skinned migrants so as to minimize the risk that nationals will sympathize, fraternize, or intermarry with migrants (who would then demand permanent residence, if not citizenship). Indeed, almost all of the massive historical migrations from poor to rich countries have occurred on such economically and politically unequal terms.

The following graph illustrates Gulf countries' contributions to reducing global inequality. The horizontal axis shows inequality, measured by the social benefit of eliminating inequality, within countries; the vertical axis shows the extent to which a country, through its migration policies, reduces global inequality.

The blob in the upper-left corner is composed of rich OECD countries, which all have relatively low inequality within their borders (by global standards) but whose foreign aid contributes very little to reducing global inequality. The dots strung out to the right are Gulf nations with high internal inequality that, through migration, have made massive contributions to reducing global inequality. To be clear: Even countries like Norway, known for their internal equality and peacekeeping contributions to foreign countries, make a minor dent in global inequality.

If the OECD countries copied the migration policies of the GCC countries, they would reduce global inequality by much more than their welfare systems do within their borders. For example, if OECD countries welcomed migrants in proportion to their GDP at the same rate and from the same poor nations as Qatar does, this would reduce global inequality by about twice the amount that eliminating all internal inequality in the OECD countries would—and by twice the rate that taxes and transfers in these countries reduce global inequality. If they adopted the same per-citizen rate at which the UAE takes migrants, they could accomplish much more. By taking in the 60 percent of the global population who make less than the bottom five percent in the United States and paying them $5,000 per year, the U.S. and Europe would reduce global inequality by roughly a third.

We citizens of OECD countries take pride in our political and civil rights, and our generous welfare systems. Yet we maintain our high standard of living by giving no rights and trivial money to people who live outside our arbitrary borders. While we fuss over whether we should raise or lower our marginal tax rates, we ignore the plight of the most desperate people in the world. And yet we are surprised that leaders of China and the GCC accuse us of hypocrisy when we criticize their records on human rights.

Idealists might argue that vast foreign aid is a politically feasible way to reduce inequality, or that rich countries really could be persuaded to welcome the poorest migrants with full political equality. We hope they are right, as there are plenty of harsh and apparently capricious aspects of the GCC regimes, including the practice of allowing employers to take possession of workers’ passports, which potentially enables them to block workers from leaving the country. But the many unappealing aspects of the system—the migrants' limited economic, political, and social rights, their segregation from the citizenry, and an authoritarian enforcement regime—seem necessary to maintain political support for the migration policies that help to reduce global inequality. (There are, of course, many other unsavory aspects to these regimes, like the oppression of women and LGBT people, that no nation should imitate. But those issues bear no relationship to the open immigration policies we're proposing.)

Intellectuals and leaders in OECD countries need to think carefully, and in a politically realistic way, about how to reconcile their commitments to rights and the agenda of reducing inequality. The GCC model of accepting migrants on economically and politically subordinate terms, though not humanitarian on its face, has proven so in practice. If this model were adopted in rich countries, then inequality—both political and economic—would dramatically increase within our own societies. This could undermine some of the liberal character we all prize, and it would certainly make all of us even more uncomfortable about inequality than we already are. But the benefits for the world’s poorest people would be vast.