Creating a “right to be forgotten” in the United States would not be without costs. For one, it would arguably threaten free speech. In American society, with narrow exceptions, we allow the relative significance of a piece of information to be debated in the marketplace of ideas, not removed from public consideration altogether—our belief is that the truth will emerge through competing views, and that neither the government nor any other party should decide for us, either through selection or omission, which information matters. The right to be forgotten would not only limit the scope of information in the public forum, but would put enforcement responsibilities in the hands of third-parties who, in the words of The New Republic’s Jeffrey Rosen, would become “censors-in-chief.” What’s more, a right to be forgotten is necessarily ad hoc—information would be scrubbed only after it had already been online and accessible by the masses. Worse, given the possibility that information may be copied, shared, and downloaded, it is virtually impossible to entirely eliminate the information from the public domain. To put it simply, the right to be forgotten has constitutional and practical shortcomings.

But for all its potential flaws, the real problem is that we need a right to be forgotten at all. In judging or condemning a person today for past missteps or indiscretions, we as a country and a culture reveal our own vices. We can wrestle all we want over the efficacy and prudence of removing electronic information already released. The real danger, however, is not that the information is out there. As Judge Alex Kozinski of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit put it in an essay on technology and privacy, “The danger comes from a different source altogether…In the immortal words of Pogo: ‘We have met the enemy and he is us.”

Laurent-Auger’s termination demonstrates an unfortunate fact: society is quick to anchor an individual’s identity to a single unfavorable trait, even when associated with long-ago events, and even when the person has since demonstrably changed. We do it all the time, and to entire classes of people. Ex-felons are disenfranchised and screened out of employment opportunities solely because they were felons. Not too long ago, addicts were subject to criminal punishment simply because of their status as alcoholics; today, they continue to be branded with a monolithic identity, regardless of their possible success in recovery or contributions to society as spouses, siblings, employees, etc. “You are just a drug addict,” Walter White told Jesse Pinkman, a Hollywood interpretation of this broader perception.

In contrast to a “right to be forgotten,” it would be more fruitful to promote a “right to a dynamic identity” that would encourage society to perceive individuals in accordance with their recent behavior and would prohibit their classification based only on prior actions. Whereas the right to be forgotten is concerned with individual privacy keeping pace with technology, the right to a dynamic identity speaks to social perceptions keeping pace with current representations of the self. To be clear, the right to a dynamic identity would not (and could not) be a legally enforceable “right,” but rather would operate as social norm that can regulate harmful attitudes.

While the right to a dynamic identity would apply to everyone, specific examples illustrate its need. Shon Hopwood spent over a decade in federal prison for five counts of bank robbery and a related gun charge. “My gut told me that Hopwood was a punk,” the sentencing judge said (channeling his inner Walter White). Hopwood, released in 2009, went on to attend law school on a Gates Public Service Law Scholarship. He is now a law clerk to a federal appellate judge and has authored multiple petitions for review that were granted by the Supreme Court, a remarkable accomplishment considering the relatively few number of cases the justices accept each year.