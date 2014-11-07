Romer and Romer believe that previous studies suffered from too broad a survey of global financial crises. For instance, Reinhart and Rogoff’s claims of severe, prolonged downturns rely heavily on crises in emerging markets like East Asia and Argentina in the 1990s, as well as the chaos of the Great Depression. Advanced countries in the post-World War II period tend to have far better tools for handling a crisis, and they shouldn’t be lumped together with other cases. The harshness and stubbornness of financial crises themselves also differ widely, and should be weighted.

Finally, to make their case, Reinhart and Rogoff just measured the fall in GDP coincident with a financial crisis, whether it was attributable to it or not. For example, Reinhart and Rogoff find a big slump in Finland in the early 1990s, and blame financial distress for it. But Christina Romer points out that the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Finland’s main trading partner, produced much of the downturn. “The financial crisis doesn’t happen well over until halfway through fall in output,” Romer said. This significantly alters how we should read the results.

For their paper, Romer and Romer looked at contemporary data from 24 advanced countries from 1967-2007. They ranked the severity of financial crises in these countries, defined as a reduction in the supply of credit amid stressed bank balance sheets and rising loan defaults, on a scale from 0-15. To make this assessment, they consulted accounts of conditions from the Organizations for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), cross-checking with annual central bank reports and Wall Street Journal articles from the time period. Having ranked the crises, from France in 1991 at the low end to Japan in 1998 at the high end, they then investigated their impact on industrial production and GDP.

The results differ greatly from Reinhart and Rogoff. A moderate crisis, ranked 7 on their scale of 0-15, leads to a “quite modest” fall in output, the economists write, and “the effect starts to recede after six months and is completely gone after two years.” When you take the “lost decade” of Japan, which experienced a prolonged drop in GDP in the 1990s, out of the equation, the result is even smaller and more transitory.

“When you do look at those countries, you say, something happens but it’s just not that big,” Christina Romer said. Referring back to her and her husband’s historical work on monetary policy, she explains that on average, “in a financial crisis, industrial production falls about 4 percent, but following a shift to contractionary monetary policy, it falls 12 percent.” In other words, the economic consequences from financial distress pale in comparison to ordinary changes in policy.