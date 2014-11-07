Twenty minutes later, the police are back—and the brothers, nervous now, are serious about kicking everyone out. This time, we comply. “Cops busting parties is very normal,” says a sophomore from New York. “The solution is to hide upstairs, or go to another party.” We choose the latter option, and trek to another frat house down the street. We arrive to find that this party, too, has been shut down. Unfazed, my guide confers with her friends, weighing which parties might still be going. It’s about 12:30.

According to Playboy, competition among frats yields “a balls-out war of debauchery.” It seems more like a battle to stay open longer than an hour. (Students themselves don’t feel entitled to Playboy’s compliment; one guest estimated, “We might be at the number four party at the number 50 school.”)

“The most important thing at Penn, by far, is to get a high-paying job.”

But over the course of my weekend at Penn, I came to think that the less-than-happening social scene was not just a function of over-zealous campus cops. If the frats at Penn don’t seem like much fun, that’s because, well, fun is not the point. A particular kind of status anxiety pervades even the party-going at Penn, turning a night out into a series of achievements: been to this party, seen that person. Penn fosters a specific kind of insecurity—borne of a combination of ambition and inferiority complex—and it permeates all aspects of life at the college.

Whereas Harvard and Princeton were established to give future clergymen an education in philosophy and theology, Penn has always had a more practical bent. Founded in 1740 by Benjamin Franklin, it was set up to train young Americans for careers in business, government, and public service. At an information session for prospective students on a Friday afternoon, Eric Furda, the dean of admissions, downplayed this heritage. “We’re not a trade school,” he tells the high schoolers gathered at the College Hall. But it’s hard to imagine a dean at any other Ivy needing to make this kind of disclaimer. There’s an undeniable aura of pre-professionalism in the air at Penn. The most obvious reason for this is the businesss school, Wharton. Though it enrolls less than one-fifth of all undergrads, Wharton “casts a shadow over everything,” says a recent grad who majored in English. When Dean Furda asked a random applicant at the info session what websites he visits for fun, he answered: ESPN and Investor’s Business Daily. Anyone who enters the campus bookstore is confronted by a prominent business section, just behind the new arrivals: Twelve Classic Tales from the World of Wall Street, Creativity Inc, Eight Keys to Making Change Work.

One student tells me his frat has “a high concentration of kids of the same caliber—New York kids, L.A. kids, international kids.”

“If you don’t decide to do finance or something investment-bank related, you’re kind of an outcast,” says a junior urban studies major. “It’s looked down on not to go into finance or consulting,” says a senior girl who’s studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE). (Pre-law and pre-med students are okay.) She tells me the pressure of the job search is “ten times worse” than college applications. The big firms come to recruit juniors and seniors, but students begin preparing long before. “There’s a girl in my year reading the Vault Guide to Finance Interviews,” says a sophomore. “Yeah, everyone reads that,” says a knowing junior. The senior explains how students can twist any major to sound appealing to recruiters. A history major can focus on economic history. A sociology student might bill herself as a quantitative sociologist. “The most important thing at Penn, by far, is to get a high-paying job,” she says. “I don’t think there’s one person who would put social life over job search.”