On November 7, 1914, Herbert Croly and Co. published the very first edition of The New Republic. Its tagline read "A Journal of Opinion which Seeks to Meet the Challenge of a New Time," and its opening essay ("The New Republic is frankly an experiment. ...") set the tone for the magazine for the years to come. As Franklin Foer writes in his history of the magazine's birth, "The magazine was born wearing an idealistic face."



With this issue, our largest ever, we celebrate 100 years.