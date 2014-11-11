A year or so ago, I was pushing my toddler on a swing in our regular Northwest D.C. playground when two strange boys let themselves in through the gate, one carrying a large wooden sword. They were clearly brothers, beautiful children with tawny hair and skin and very green eyes, dressed in brightly colored pajama pants and sweatshirts. Within fifteen minutes, the one with the sword—probably about nine, and older by maybe two years—had gathered up a posse of younger boys. They began screaming around the scrabbly hill that edges the park to one side, chasing after the older brother while he whapped at trees with his weapon, knocking loose tiny leaf-showers over their heads.

You never see children in this playground without at least one or two or four adults trailing behind them. Weapons aren’t welcome, either. There was an almost overt tension among the parents around me—I noticed some shared “can you believe this” glances: Who sent these hooligans out here alone, in pajama pants, with a sword! The kids were getting under my skin as well, swooping in too close to my son on one of their passes, as he stumped on his beginner’s feet from the swings over to the slides. But there was something compellingly fierce about their wildness—something rare, in that civilized and gated space. When one of the parents finally went over to say something along the lines of, “In this playground we don’t hit trees with swords,” my irritation toward the children finally transferred onto the adults.

I say all this to explain the range of my response to Jay Griffiths’s new book, A Country Called Childhood: Children and the Exuberant World, an ardent, discursive, lyrical, and often frustrating paean to the lost paradise of childhood freedom in nature. Griffiths, who has written a number of books on indigenous culture, argues that the unhappiness characterizing Western society, particularly the unique and troubling unhappiness of our children, is at its root a mourning for the pre-modern liberty to wander at will through woods and meadows. “Children are being given medication for the sorrows of the psyche in greatly increasing numbers,” she writes, “and yet at the same time they are denied the soul medicine which has always cared for children’s spirits: the woods.”

Griffiths can be a tough read. Her prose style, while sometimes baroquely gorgeously, is frequently overblown. She tends toward logical leaps and flaws of oversimplification. One chapter about early infancy made me want to throw the book down entirely. But—as with the kids on the playground—there is something about her basic and frank wildness that makes A Country Called Childhood, despite its obvious flaws, still immensely appealing.