It’s lines like these that the handsome Edwards delivers as his huge motorcade, like some vision from a forgotten political past, tours the state. Surrounded by a score of pistol-toting, walkie-talkie-waving bodyguards. Edwards is greeted with an enthusiasm bordering on hysteria, the crowds pouring in for autographs, hungry for a fleeting touch. And when in South Louisiana he breaks out his native Cajun-French, it’s like Beatlemania.

In an infinitely more colorful version of the lines hurled at Reagan by the Democratic Presidential hopefuls, Edwards blasts Treen for his 33 percent tax cut, which he claims has resulted in a reduction of human services across the board, from state schools to the Edwards-created Right To Bite program, which helps senior citizens buy dentures. “Can you imagine doing that?” Edwards asks the rapt crowds in small towns with names like Bunkie and Ville Platte. “Let’s face it, when you get to 65 there ain’t much fun left except eating. Treen’s not content to take little bites out of us, he’s trying to gum us to death!”

“Edwards Giveth… Treen Taketh Away!” heads the Edwards brochure. The Republican understandably asks where Edwards expects to get the money to do all this giving, and though the ex-governor advocates the repeal of Treen’s tax cut, it’s doubtful that this alone would pay for the sorts of programs the Democrat is promoting. But to the dismay of the Treen campaign, no one much seems to care.

Edwards’s pitch is aimed at the low-income whites and blacks who comprise his hard-core base. In an interesting experiment whose outcome may have repercussions for the 1984 Republican national effort, Treen is waging a fierce battle to lure black support. His appeal is based on his efforts to involve blacks in leadership roles in his administration, rather than the quantity of funds he has allocated to social programs. “I’ve done more to place blacks in decision-making positions than any other governor in our state’s history,” Treen boasts, and it seems to be true. Three of his cabinet secretaries are black, and in three-and-a-half years he’s more than doubled the number of blacks appointed to boards, commissions, and executive posts.

Knowing how blacks feel about Reagan, Treen has been careful to avoid mentioning his party’s leader or calling on the Administration for help. But under the best of circumstances, it’s tough for a Republican to get even the 12 to 15 percent of the black vote that Treen is shooting for (in 1979 he received only 3 percent). The Edwards camp is confident. However, the Treen campaign is expending tremendous resources, and if it is successful in garnering an unusually high black vote, more of an effort will be made in similar quests by other Republicans in ’84.