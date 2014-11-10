In his 2008 campaign, Obama had advocated net neutrality, and his new FCC Commissioner Julius Genachowski, a law school friend, followed suit. In response to the April court ruling, Genachowski announced that the FCC would move to classifying broadband under Title II. That unleashed a thunderstorm of lobbying and intense opposition from Republicans on Capitol Hill. Susan Crawford, who had earlier served as Obama’s internet czar, said that the administration feared that if they adopted the reclassification, it would lead to “World War III.” In December, Genachowski backed off and issued instead a legally circuitous set of regulations that attempted to enforce certain aspects of net neutrality, but Verizon brought suit against the new rules, and in January 2014, the DC Appeals court threw out the new rules.

Incredibly, the new FCC chairman, Tom Wheeler, an Obama fundraiser and former cable lobbyist, who succeeded a frustrated Genachowski, has attempted to make still another end run around Powell’s 2002 interpretation of the rules. In May, Wheeler announced a new attempt to reformulate rules about net neutrality. Genachowski’s plan had loopholes—mobile internet was excluded—but Wheeler’s plan seemed to undermine the very principle by allowing internet providers to provide superior service to content-providers for a price. There was a tremendous uproar. As Obama recounted in his statement, the FCC has received almost 4 million letters of protest. Wheeler himself seemed unresponsive. While attending meetings of trade groups, he avoided public hearings called by consumer groups. In late October, he floated a new “hybrid” approach that would include stricter Title II-like regulation of particular activities, but by appearing to uphold Powell’s overall interpretation, would still be open to a court challenge. That’s where matters stood when Obama issued his statement today.

Obama hit the issue directly. He said:

So the time has come for the FCC to recognize that broadband service is of the same importance and must carry the same obligations as so many of the other vital services do. To do that, I believe the FCC should reclassify consumer broadband service under Title II of the Telecommunications Act—while at the same time forbearing from rate regulation and other provisions less relevant to broadband services. This is a basic acknowledgment of the services ISPs [Internet Service Providers] provide to American homes and businesses, and the straightforward obligations necessary to ensure the network works for everyone—not just one or two companies.

Obama also called for net neutrality rules that go well beyond what Genachowski or Wheeler had proposed. The new rules would apply to wireless broadband (with some allowance for preventing bottlenecks). Companies would not be allowed to block a website or service or “slow down some content and speed up others,” and “no service should be stuck in a ‘slow lane’ because it does not pay a fee.” Some details remain unclear, but these rules, combined with the reclassification of broadband, would insure that the internet remains a democratic medium. And the reclassification would also allow the FCC to oversee public access to the internet.

Obama, however, cannot order Wheeler or the five FCC commissioners to take a position. Obama may have been trying to create political space for Wheeler, but the FCC chairman’s response to Obama’s statement was not reassuring. Wheeler declared, “The more deeply we examined the issues around the various legal options, the more it has become plain that there is more work to do.” Wheeler and the commission are expected to issue their recommendations in December. In the meantime, the big companies and their lobbies will do what they can to block the FCC from following Obama’s advice. Verizon warned that reclassifying broadband would be “a radical reversal of course.” I would expect that Republicans in the House and Senate will threaten to cut the FCC’s funding if the commission adopts Obama’s proposal. Obama’s statement will, perhaps, cause World War III on Capitol Hill and K Street, but if there are political battles worth fighting in Obama’s last two years, this is certainly one of them.