With the midterms over, political operatives and professional pundits are quickly turning their attention to the 2016 presidential election. Their interest, though, is unbalanced, focused on the wide-open Republican field. Many don’t expect a competitive Democratic primary. Will anyone even challenge Hillary Clinton? Some Democrats worry Clinton's supposed inevitability will come across as arrogance. “She's an enormously capable candidate and leader,” Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick told CNN in May. “But I do worry about the inevitability thing, because I think it's off-putting to the average voter."

It is appearing more and more likely, however, that Clinton will face primary opponents. In fact, three potential candidates—Senator Bernie Sanders, former Senator Jim Webb and Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley—have all signaled they will seek the Democratic nomination.

Of the three potential candidates, Sanders seems most serious about running for president. The clearest sign came Tuesday when Tad Devine, a major Democratic consultant who worked closely with Al Gore, John Kerry, and Michael Dukakis, said that he would work with Sanders. “If he runs, I’m going to help him,” Devine told the Washington Post. “He is not only a longtime client but a friend. I believe he could deliver an enormously powerful message that the country is waiting to hear right now and do it in a way that succeeds.”

Sanders, who is a socialist, has been a vocal critic of President Obama and the Democratic Party for failing to go after Wall Street and being too close to big-money interests. He believes Clinton is no different, and this has made him consider a presidential run. On Saturday, he appeared on C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” and talked about a potential campaign as well. "If there is not that support, I will not run,” he said. “I want to run a good campaign and a meaningful campaign and a winning campaign. If I can't do that, I'm not interested in running."