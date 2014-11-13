Which is not to say that college essays are not important. These acts of compulsory writing can in fact serve valuable purposes for both applicants and schools. Even if they’re not ones most people think of first.

Psychologically, the essay requirement lets young men and women focus on the one feature of their profile that has not yet been determined by the fall of their senior year of high school. Come November, there's almost nothing left for a candidate to do to assemble a more admissions-worthy identity: no earning of better grades on coursework already taken, no substantial extracurricular milestones to reach, and precious few state athletic championships to be won in advance of Early Decision deadlines. Barring a last-minute move to South Dakota (with its smaller pool of rival applicants), the dye has been cast. In an ever more harrowing race to seats at top colleges, giving applicants and their families something to direct their anxiety towards provides a paradoxical kind of comfort. You can worry about this, the essay questions promise.

Meanwhile, for colleges the questions themselves can be great marketing. It is easy for people on the other side of the desk to forget that the admissions game is fiercely competitive for schools as well. Officers on even the very most selective campuses know they will fight tooth-and-nail with peer institutions for top picks. Capturing recruits with the strongest academic numbers is key to reputation management, since third-party raters like US News use aggregated high school class rank and average test scores to determine college rankings. Competition is especially fierce for academically accomplished students whose families can afford to pay full tuition. The bottom line matters. Only a handful of schools are wealthy enough to promise need-blind admission.

So colleges use whatever means at their disposal to distinguish themselves in a crowded field. This includes the essay prompts admissions officers and marketing consultants dream up each year—a subgenre, if you will, that’s become the stuff of dormitory war stories and sitcom satire.You are invited to dinner with George Washington during which you will have the opportunity to discuss any topic. What questions will you ask him and what do you hope to learn? (George Washington University.) What’s so odd about odd numbers? (University of Chicago.) Each question is an advertisement for the institution doing the asking, a come-hither in a courtship of mutually high stakes. This is how tiny Goucher College in Baltimore recently made national headlines by asking students to submit video clips describing themselves to admissions officers. It was this year’s most distinctive act of one-upmanship in the buzzing annual college bazaar.

The common thread running through these transactions, of course, is an imperative for applicants to display themselves as distinctive individuals. Every name tells a story: Tell us about your name—any name: first, middle, last, nickname—and its origin. (Dartmouth.) What do you do? Why do you do it? (Lafayette.) For those who have organized their high school years around accumulating the right application ingredients, this is the chance to show just how truly special they are, in 500 words or less.