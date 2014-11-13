Congress often takes advantage of this ignorance—the stupidity of the American voter, as Gruber said—to pass bills that increase spending. In July, for instance, House Republicans passed a bill to fix the marriage penalty in the Child Tax Credit, at a 10-year cost of $115 billion. Since the deficit-obsessed House GOP fought for $39 billion in cuts in food stamps, you might have expected them to demand an offset for the Child Tax Credit bill. You’d be wrong. The legislation had no offset. If Republicans had proposed a $115 billion in new spending for families with children, do you think it would have been as easy to pass? Of course not.

In the next few weeks, Congress will take advantage of this voter (and media) ignorance once again. Democrats and Republicans want to pass a collection of tax breaks known as the “tax extenders” that expired at the end of 2013. These extenders would cost $41 billion next year. The House has passed bills to make some of these tax breaks permanent, at a 10-year cost of $534 billion. When former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor was asked about the cost of the bills in May, his answer was nearly incoherent. "We have essentially been allowing an R&D tax credit since 1981 in this country,” he said. “So let's just call it what it is and make it permanent so that we can get back on the path to growth. Addressing growth, addressing our unfunded liabilities connected with entitlement programs, that is the sure way to reduce deficits and reduce the debt burden.” In Cantor’s world, it seems, spending through the tax code doesn’t add to the deficit but entitlement programs do.

Gruber clearly understands this as well. “This is something we've seen going back through the Clinton and Bush presidencies which is that public policy that involves spending is typically less politically palatable than policy that involves doing things through the tax code,” he said on MSNBC Tuesday. “It would have made more sense to do Obamacare the way we did in Massachusetts which is to actually give people money to offset the cost of their health insurance. That was politically infeasible and so instead it what was done through the tax code. That was the only point I was making.”

From his comments at the conference in 2013, it’s not clear that’s all Gruber meant. Based on his words, he could have also been talking about whether the individual mandate is a tax. For political reasons, the Obama administration refused to call it that during the debate over the bill. But when it was before the Supreme Court in 2012, Solicitor General Donald Verrilli argued the exact opposite—and Chief Justice John Roberts agreed, upholding its constitutionality based on congressional power to levy taxes. On that note, it’s undoubtedly true that Democrats crafted the bill to minimize its political weaknesses. At times, that meant doings that deceived the media and voters, like Obama’s promise that Americans could keep their insurance plans.

But conservatives are treating deceptive policymaking like a black-and-white situation, when it is much murkier. Did Cantor effectively lie when he sidestepped the question about the cost of the tax extenders? Are Republicans massive hypocrites for demanding offsets to spending bills but not tax cuts? (Yes.) Promoting legislation has an element of salesmanship—playing up the good, while playing down the bad. The question is when that salesmanship crosses the line into deception, or outright dishonesty. And that’s not always an easy question to answer, particularly with partisan loyalties clouding judgment.