Dylan would never again play the “thin wild mercury music” you hear on pre-motorcycle-crash albums like Highway 61 Revisited and Blonde on Blonde; the two albums which followed—John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline—were countrified, conservative, and muted in comparison. Dylan wouldn’t appear in public again until January of 1968; by all outward appearances, he sat 1967 out entirely. And yet, in the spring, summer, and fall of that year Dylan and four or five members of his band (who were arguing over whether to call themselves “The Honkies” or “The Crackers”) retreated to the 12 foot x 12 foot basement of a nondescript, three-bedroom ranch house—“Big Pink”—located some ways down a dirt road in Saugerties, New York, and recorded well over a hundred tracks. The output dwarfed that of the seven studio albums Dylan had cut for Columbia Records (those albums contained a total of eighty-one tracks). And because the “basement tapes” were never released in anything approaching their entirety—never, that is, until earlier this month, when Columbia Records released a lavish, and lavishly priced, six-CD set—pirated versions of the recordings acquired the status of cult objects among collectors (it’s quite likely that the first records we’d describe as “bootlegs” were bootlegged copies of The Basement Tapes).

Greil Marcus, who sometimes functions as a critical arm of the Bob Dylan Industrial Complex, would see the results as a deep dive into the “old, weird America” of Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music. But The Basement Tapes weren’t quite a return to the amniotic, old-timey aesthetic that Smith’s Anthology epitomized. If traditional works like “Wildwood Flower” and “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean” took pride of place, so did songs by Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, John Lee Hooker, and the Impressions. A number of the original compositions—“Nothing Was Delivered,” “Tears of Rage,” “Odds and Ends,” “Yea, Heavy and a Bottle of Bread,” “This Wheel’s on Fire,” “You Ain’t Going Nowhere,” “Million Dollar Bash,” and quite a few others—were carefully reworked, and recorded multiple times. The results aren’t rough-hewn because they represent a stab at recapturing the ersatz authenticity of Dylan’s early, acoustic albums. They’re rough-hewn because they’re works-in-progress. So while there’s a great deal to recommend Greil Marcus’s take on The Basement Tapes (best expressed in his book Invisible Republic: Bob Dylan’s Basement Tapes, which Dylan himself provided a blurb for), it’s just as easy to see Dylan’s removal from the public eye as a tactical retreat—an attempt to conquer the pop charts via other means, through the auspices of other musicians.

Bob Dylan knew that, as far as the market was concerned, Dylan albums weren’t as successful as albums of Dylan songs recorded by other artists.

A storekeeper’s son with a fine head for business, Bob Dylan knew that, as far as the market was concerned, Dylan albums weren’t as successful—or remunerative—as albums of Dylan songs recorded by other artists: Peter, Paul, and Mary, or the Byrds, whose debut album was named after Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man,” contained four Dylan songs and reached number 6 on the Billboard chart (the title track topped the charts in America and England both). When it came to singles, Dylan fared no better. The image had become ubiquitous—and the attention might have been oppressive—but the music itself sold best when smoother voices sang it. The Basement Tapes were “done out in somebody’s basement,” Dylan explained. “They weren’t demos for myself … I was being pushed again into coming up with some songs.”

And in this respect, The Basement Tapes succeeded beautifully.

Pressed to acetate, and passed out to members of the musical elite, the recordings weren’t quite pop songs. (The oddly affecting “Quinn the Eskimo,” which became a hit single for Manfred Mann the following year, was a notable exception; Solomon Burke’s cover of the song is especially good.) But they were remarkably influential: the Byrds included two songs—“Nothing Was Delivered” and “You Ain’t Going Nowhere”—on their 1968 country–rock cornerstone, Sweetheart of the Rodeo. That same year, the Crackers/Honkies rechristened themselves as the Band and released Music From Big Pink, which included three songs—“This Wheel’s On Fire,” “Tears of Rage,” and “I Shall Be Released”—written by or with Bob Dylan, and on her 1969 album To Love Somebody, Nina Simone turned “I Shall Be Released” into something like a spiritual. The transformation made sense: At their best, these demos suggested the majestic, devotional qualities of songs Dylan had yet to write. (“Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” which appeared on Dylan’s 1973 soundtrack for Pat Garrett & Billy The Kid, wouldn’t have been out of place on The Basement Tapes.)