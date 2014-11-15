While labor trafficking is clearly a human rights issue, McCahon is quick to point out that recruitment fees are also procurement fraud. Under the current contract, Dyncorp and Fluor pay Ecolog to bring them a specified number of workers. The contractors assume responsibility for transporting and housing their workers and are reimbursed by the government for the associated costs. “So if a subcontractor brings over 8,000 workers, and each worker comes with a $2,500 recruitment fee, that’s a $20 million black money kickback,” explained McCahon. “This is the largest contract fraud in the history of reconstruction.” The Army reimburses Dyncorp and Fluor for all of their allowable costs, plus 3 to 6 percent of their costs as profit—so the higher the costs, the higher the profit.

The contractors under investigation deny any collusion with fee-charging recruiters. Dyncorp declined to comment on the allegations, although the career section of its website warns: “Please note any communication requesting any amount of money in exchange for employment with Dyncorp International is fraudulent … DynCorp International and its affiliates never charge candidates fees or payments of any kind in order to secure employment.” Employees who are hired by subcontractors are unlikely to see this message or even know that they are working on a Dyncorp contract until they show up in Afghanistan.

The contractors have also failed to explain why they do not directly hire their employees, when the process of working through several layers of subcontractors has clearly resulted in violations of labor trafficking laws. Fluor admitted to SIGAR that internal investigations uncovered over 2,400 employees who had paid recruitment fees before coming to Afghanistan. Fluor says that because it is not a law enforcement agency, it can only investigate if money is paid directly to Fluor or its subcontractor in their area of jurisdiction (Afghanistan). If its subcontractor hires a recruiter who collects money from workers in India or Dubai, Fluor claims no responsibility. “They feel they get additional insulation, from both a tax and liability perspective, by having a subcontractor. It’s one more layer between them and the crime,” says McCahon.

Ecolog insists that it does not charge recruitment fees. “The penalties are so great if you get caught. Can you imagine losing hundreds of millions of dollars because someone took a small fee. Logically, it wouldn’t make sense,” said Steven Sagehorn, the president of Ecolog. He acknowledged that workers may have paid a recruiter to get them to Dubai, where Ecolog would have hired them, but denied cooperation with the recruiter.

An ACLU report from 2011 suggests otherwise. The report includes a copy of an online recruitment advertisement found on an Indian jobs website that lists employment opportunities in Afghanistan, working for Ecolog. According to the ad, candidates are sent to Dubai for selection and agreement signing”—after paying a service charge of roughly $2,000.

No contractor has ever been disciplined for a trafficking violation under the current Federal Acquisition Regulation, the set of rules for government purchases of goods and services. This means that even though there has been evidence of contractors violating anti-trafficking rules, there is no official negative past performance record, so they continue to be eligible to receive top-dollar government contracts.

In 1999, several Dyncorp employees were involved in sex-slave trade in Bosnia. A Wikileaks cable revealed that ten years later, Dyncorp hosted a party for Afghan police, supplying them with drugs and dancing boys for hire. But today, Dyncorp is the largest recipient of State Department reconstruction funding in Afghanistan, accounting for 69 percent of contract money awarded since 2002.