But “Blank Space” is more than self-defense. The video is not so much a vindication of sane Taylor as a vindication of “crazy” Taylor, the Taylor-who-has-feelings-and-sings-about-them. It amounts to a celebration of the raw vulnerability that has characterized so much of Swift’s music and attracted so much negative (and positive) attention. The Swift who features in the “Blank Space” video doesn’t make “crazy” look like something to disavow or apologize for: she makes it look cool.

For centuries, “crazy” women have been beholden not only to their husbands but also to their disorders, literally and figuratively “trapped” by systems they had no hand in creating. (See Jane Eyre, The Yellow Wallpaper, or just about any chapter from The Madwoman in the Attic.) Though they are sometimes sympathetic, they are thoroughly unenviable. In contrast, Swift is both crazy and in control. She is rich, beautiful, and commanding. Her mansion is arranged according to her eccentric tastes—she lounges in an enormous bed, flanked by two white horses—and she admits a series of men into a domain where she has set the terms. In the end, she virtually chases her beau off her property, although he seems contrite in the aftermath of her outburst. The takeaway from “Blank Space” is that Swift’s “crazy” is deliberate—not an act of compulsion but an act of agency. In contrast with Mrs. Rochester or the protagonist of The Yellow Wallpaper, women who are oppressed by their own neuroses, Swift endorses the way that she relates to the world.

Part of Swift’s strategy is a piece of ingenuous rebranding. She frames the “crazy” as youthful passion, in keeping with songs like Fun’s “We Are Young.” “We’re young and we’re reckless,” Swift sings, “we’ll take this way too far/and leave you breathless/or with a nasty scar.” Swift may not represent a paragon of romantic stability, but there’s something appealing about the sort of destructive, all-or-nothing love she champions.

The “Blank Space” video comes on the heels of the release of Gone Girl, another film that questions our conception of female “craziness.” Gone Girl was criticized for perpetuating stereotypes—for reinforcing the notion that the only alternative to the Cool Girl is the psychopathic ex run amok. And Swift may face similar critiques with the release of 1989.

But is Swift reinforcing stereotypes by offering up one more iteration of a jilted lover gone “crazy”? Or is she challenging the negative gloss we tend to give “craziness” in the first place? The “Blank Space” video seems to support the latter interpretation. The problem, Swift suggests, is how unaccountably disturbing we find art about women’s feelings—and the women who create it. Insanely ardent male protagonists abound in the Western canon: Romeo, John Keats, the hardboiled protagonist of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless, to name only a few. Women, on the other hand, are stuck with Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction.