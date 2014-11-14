It has been over two months since President Obama announced the United States was beginning operations to “degrade and ultimately destroy” the Islamic State. Ever since, the U.S. military has operated in a legal and moral limbo, fighting a new war against a new enemy under a Bush-era authority designed for Al Qaeda. With the start of a new, post-election session of Congress and President Obama’s announcement last week that he would seek new congressional authorization, the end of the precarious status-quo seemed imminent. But key senators now seem to be rejecting his call, insisting that “the next Congress is the one that needs to debate [on military action] and vote on it.”

Congress’s abdication of responsibility is an ongoing embarrassment, but with the White House signaling that it might dramatically expand military operations, congressional inaction now would be a travesty.

Since September, the president and Congress have engaged in a cynical dance of mutual avoidance over an authorization for force against the Islamic State. Obama fears that if he offers a draft, Republicans will use it to humiliate him; so he waits for Congress. Members of Congress, in turn, grumble that presidents have always initiated the process of authorization by drafting language for Congress’ consideration—and that Obama has sent nothing to the Hill.

This procedural posturing is also a convenient excuse for a risk-averse and dysfunctional Congress to evade responsibility. Why should a politician go on the record now for a military action that could end up as an anchor around his neck? A host of politicians had their ambitions dashed by the backlash against their support for the Iraq War. Why take a similar risk when you can stand on the sidelines, allow the president to muddle about by himself, and then cheer or critique in accordance to whichever way the political wind blows?