Taylor Swift’s new album, 1989, has sold over 1.5 million copies so far—and not just to teenage girls. A Time reporter admitted his whole office was upset they couldn’t stream the album on Spotify. "Saturday Night Live" suggests a “cure” for adult Swift fans.

Swift may have cross-generational appeal, but there’s a difference between how kids and adults respond to music. In a 2013 paper in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, a team of psychologists, led by Arielle Bonneville-Roussy at the University of Cambridge, designed a study to look at how our music-listening habits and attitudes toward music change over the course of our lives.

Other researchers had observed correlations between various personality traits and taste in music: preference for classical music and jazz is positively associated with openness, imagination, liberal values, and verbal ability; preference for “intense” music like heavy metal and punk is correlated with sociability and physical attractiveness.

But how do these preferences change with age? “Just as normative changes in personality occur throughout the life span,” reason Bonneville-Roussy and her co-authors, “it seems reasonable to expect normative changes might also occur in musical preferences.”