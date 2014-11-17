Last week, the Associated Press reported that the Islamic State and Jabhat Al Nusra, an Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, have reached an informal truce. The two rival groups agreed to stop fighting one another and focus their efforts against western-backed groups like the Syrian Revolutionary Front, the Hazm Movement, and Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. Increased cooperation between the country’s two largest jihadi groups highlights a strategic flaw in the U.S. military’s vague plan to train and equip moderate Syrian rebels to fight against the Islamic State. These moderate groups rose up to overthrow Bashar Al Assad—still seen by most Syrians as the country's greatest evil—and Pentagon support to fight the Islamic State seems like a betrayal of this primary purpose. The Islamic State, meanwhile, rose up not simply to overthrow Assad but to create an Islamic Caliphate across the Levant—and it will fight anyone opposed to its vision. The alliance between the Islamic State and Jabhat Al Nusra suggests these Islamist groups are taking advantage of the murkiness around the moderates' mission.

Jabhat Al Nusra and the Islamic State both trace their origins to Al Qaeda in Iraq. Al Qaeda central maintains ties to Jabhat Al Nusra but cut ties with the Islamic State in February. “Jabhat Al Nusra was focused on building a grassroots caliphate with popular support, whereas ISIS has taken the opposite approach—a top-down, centralized rule with a very heavy handed rule of its populace,” says Chris Kozak, a Syria analyst at the Institute for the Study of War.

For much of the past year, Jabhat Al Nusra and the Islamic State fought each other for territory, oil, and legitimacy in Syria. But as Al Qaeda’s central leadership saw would-be recruits pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (most recently, Egypt’s Ansar Beit Al Maqdis), they pushed the two groups to reconcile. According to Kozak, Al Qaeda sent some of its high level members to Syria (which make up the Khorasan group) to embed with Al Nusra and encourage them to hash out an agreement with the Islamic State. Neither group is willing to subordinate itself to the other—but they are united in their shared opposition to Syrian President Bashar al Assad as well as the anti-Assad groups that are backed by the West.

Although the U.S.’s official stance is “Assad needs to go,” the country lost credibility among many opposition fighters last year when it backed down from threats to bomb the Assad regime as punishment for using chemical weapons. The Free Syrian Army, which includes the Syrian Revolutionary Front and the Hazm Movement, views the Assad regime and the Islamic State as “twin terrorists” and has repeatedly expressed equal commitment to fighting both. But the Islamic State and Jabhat Al Nusra have capitalized on the opportunity to portray U.S.-backed groups as fighters who have abandoned the goal of toppling Assad.