On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 earthquake shook Japan, the most powerful earthquake in the island’s history. Communities on the coast were flattened by the tsunami that ensued minutes later, its crest peaking at 30 feet tall in certain areas, and traveling up to 6 miles inland.

Around 10 percent of the population of Otsuchi, a small fishing town, perished that day, including the mayor and other officials. Sixty percent of residential buildings were damaged.

A year and a half after the tsunami, Argentinian photographer Alejandro Chaskielberg made his first trip to Otsuchi. There, he found razed grasslands and debris. With the help of a Japanese curator he had previously worked with, he was introduced to local residents.

His ensuing project, Otsuchi Future Memories, portrays various members of the fishing town’s families in the places where their houses used to stand. Using long-exposure shots taken at night, with his subjects sitting for several minutes at least, his photos take on a solemn and meditative quality. The juxtaposition of families huddled among the ruins of their old, once-lively homes is jarring, as are the photographs of lost objects—abandoned and transformed by the power of the water.