But before the Bank of Japan had a chance to prove its credibility, Japanese policymakers made a critical policy mistake: They increased the consumption tax—a value-added tax (VAT) as it is officially called—from 5 percent to 8 percent, the first increase since 1997. If your goal is to get consumers spending money again, it’s easy to see why raising taxes on them is such bad policy. It gives them less money to spend. The effects of the tax were felt immediately after it took effect on April 1. In the second quarter of the year—from April 1 to June 30—the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 7.3 percent. “The hope was that all the other stimulus they were providing would offset and wash out the impact of the VAT,” Zandi said. “That hope is not coming to fruition. They made a big mistake with that. They did a similar thing back in the late 1990s. It worked out just as badly, if not worse.”

In October 2015, the VAT is scheduled to rise once again. Economists now believe that Abe will delay that increase or postpone it indefinitely, having learned from this tax hike. That should boost consumer confidence. Lower oil prices will also help the economy, which is heavily reliant on imported oil. But the soft underbelly of the economy remains. “The Bank of Japan is doing the right thing now,” Zandi added. “Now it’s up to fiscal policy, the Abe administration and other leadership to really hunker down and try to make some fundamental changes. … The problem with that is that usually those times of reforms hurt in the immediate near future. It only reaps benefits over a longer time. It’s going to be a while until they really get things back on track.”

Since weak growth in Japan has been a consistent feature of the global economy for so many years, the recession, assuming it is short-lived as economists expect, will not have a significant effect on the U.S. economy. But it does offer a very clear message to U.S. policymakers: Don’t pull out support for the economy too soon or the recovery will collapse. The U.S. economy has improved in recent months with job growth picking up. Last week, the Commerce Department reported that workers are quitting their jobs at the fastest rate in six years—a positive sign that workers are confident the economy will keep growing. But it’s very easy for policymakers to cut off the growth if they implement dumb policies, as Japan did with the VAT increase.

In particular, this means that the Federal Reserve should not raise interest rates from zero until workers actually see significant wage growth. So far, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has demonstrated a commitment to ignoring inflation hawks inside and outside the central bank. She must continue to do so.

It also means that Congress cannot raise taxes on broad swaths of Americans or make significant cuts to government spending. In the past few years, U.S. policymakers have made this mistake multiple times, in particular by letting the payroll tax cut expire at the end of 2012 and allowing sequestration to take effect last year. The latter, which Republicans leveraged from President Barack Obama in the 2011 debt ceiling fight, cost the economy 1.2 million jobs in 2013 alone, by one estimate.