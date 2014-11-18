In addition, the law provides tax credits, which operate as upfront discounts, that reduce the price of insurance for most people with incomes of less than 400 percent of the poverty line, or about $95,000 a year for a family of four. The size of those tax credits depends on the price of that benchmark, second-cheapest silver plan. In communities where the price has gone down, the tax credit will be worth less than it was last year.

Put it all together, and you have a situation where quite a few people will discover that prices in their community are coming down overall, but the price they pay for the same policy is going up.

These people will all have the option to shop around for cheaper options, an option they didn’t have before. That’s the reason the Administration is encouraging all people who obtained policies through healthcare.gov to shop around, to see how prices have changed, and weigh whether they want to switch. But switching plans could mean switching provider networks—something that health policy experts say generally means little, but to many actual people with doctors they like means a lot. One unanswered question is whether people switching from more to less expensive silver plans are, on the whole, gaining or losing access to providers (and, over the long run, whether state and federal officials need to act more aggressively to guarantee "network adequacy").

Of course, doctor networks changed in the days before Obamacare—it's inevitable, unless you have single-pyaer—and premiums went up all the time, sometimes by much larger increments than even the largest increases people are seeing on the marketplaces today. Insurance companies were also known to pull some pretty shady tricks, like cancelling policies for “newly discovered” pre-existing conditions, that the Affordable Care Act ended once and for all.

How people feel about this year’s changes will depend a great deal on how well they remember what happened before.

