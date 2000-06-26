Male Culture Should Be More Than Beer, Sex, and Cars

I'm not going to quibble with this. Why should I? Greater opportunity for women is probably the most significant gain for human freedom in the last century. But with this gain has come a somewhat unexpected problem: How do we restore a sense of masculinity that is vaguely civilized? Take their exclusive vocations away, remove their institutions, de-gender their clubs and schools and workplaces, and you leave men with more than a little cultural bewilderment. The only things left that are predominantly male—sex with women, beer, gadgets, sex with women, cars, beer, and more gadgets, to judge from men's magazines—tend to be, shall we say, lacking in elevation.

A certain type of feminism is, I think, part of the problem. By denying any deep biological or psychological difference between the sexes, some influential feminists refuse to countenance any special treatment for men and boys. They see even the ethic of the gentleman as sexist and regard the excrescences of the current male pop culture as a function of willful hostility to women rather than the clumsy attempt to find something—anything—that men still have in common. So, while women are allowed an autonomous culture and seem to have little problem making it civilized, men are left to their own devices, with increasingly worrying results.

Take a look at education. American boys are now far behind girls in high school. As Sommers points out in her book, the Department of Education reports that "the gap in reading proficiency between males and females is roughly equivalent to about one and a half years of schooling." The gender gap in American colleges is now ten percentage points—55 percent of students are women and 45 percent are men—and growing fast. Yet any attempts to address this problem with single-sex classes or schools for boys, for example, meet with ferocious opposition and more often than not get struck down in the courts. The more extreme examples of this ideology come in the ludicrous attempts to police gender stereotypes as early as kindergarten, even when those "stereotypes" conform to the way little boys and little girls have naturally interacted, or not interacted, for millennia.

You can understand how we got here, of course. For far too long, girls and women were second-class citizens, marginalized, frustrated, punished, and denied the possibility of advancement. But a visit to any American college campus today will show how far we have come from those pernicious days. Instead, we are arguably at the beginning of a different crisis—a crisis of the American male. Until we find a way for men to chart a course that is not dependent on the subjugation of women and yet is unmistakably their own, that crisis will continue. This means not denying or condemning male difference but harnessing it, guiding it, and moralizing it. There's a cultural hunger for this, I think. It helped fuel the presidential candidacy of Arizona Senator John McCain, for example, inasmuch as he epitomized an unapologetic masculinity based on sacrifice and duty rather than machismo and narcissism. Call it the reinvention of the gentleman—for an era when gender is not an excuse for oppression but when its natural basis is not denied, either.

Mercifully, this needn't involve some Robert Bly-like men's movement, let alone a self-conscious masculinity constantly talking to and about itself. Men simply need to be able to do more things together—preferably things of a somewhat more elevated nature than throwing or kicking or hitting a ball. There are many small ways this could happen: a revival of single-sex colleges and schools, the re-establishment in the culture of all-male clubs, the extension of big-brother programs, and so on. But, more generally, a decent amount could be accomplished simply by stopping the intolerance of such things that now passes for civilized consensus among American elites. I'm not sure if there's a political coalition capable of this, and I fear male cultural decline may be too advanced to be swiftly reversed. But I do know it's worth our making an effort. And that even greater sales of Maxim will be the consequence if we don't.