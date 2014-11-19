That year, a new term was coined by The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson: “Missing White Woman Syndrome.” Roused by the Figueroa case, Washington University Professor Rebecca Wanzo wrote in Differences: A Journal of Feminist Cultural Studies, “Lost Girl Events rely upon an ideological framework in the United States that ignores the consistent and systemic neglect of some lost citizens, citizens who, if made into events, would challenge national discourses about who can represent the nation.”

According to Dori Maynard of the Robert C. Maynard Center for journalism education, the disappearance of “damsels” are covered much more vociferously than other victims because the majority of journalists are white and upper-middle class, and the aesthetics of damsels more easily allow them to recognize the missing girls as stand-ins for their wives and daughters. The more familiar the story is, the easier a narrative connection can be forged between victim and viewer. Indeed, NBC news conducted interviews during the search for Hannah Graham: “‘This could very well be my daughter,’ said volunteer Pam Graves, whose daughter, like Graham, is a second-year college student.” The Richmonder in camo: so I know how it feels.

This is not a revolutionary insight, but it might point to an important cognitive process that links identification, narrative, and action. In Knowledge and Memory: The Real Story, Roger Schank and Robert Abelson, Professors at Yale and Northwestern respectively, claim that the mind fundamentally operates by turning lived experience into narratives and subsequently most easily takes meaning from new stories that remind us of these stored narratives: “We are always looking for the closest possible matches. We are looking to say, in effect, well, something like that happened to me, too or, I had an idea about something like that myself. In order to do this, we must adopt a point of view that allows for us to see a situation or experience as an instance of ‘something like that.’” More recently, in his award-winning work of Psychology, Thinking Fast and Slow, Daniel Kahneman theorizes that much of our mental life is governed by instinctive, subconscious processes that seek out “coherent” depictions of the world that reinforce our existing ideas of what stories mean and who we are in relation to others.

We have a sense-making organ in our heads, and we tend to see things that are emotionally coherent, and that are associatively coherent. … Coherence means that you’re going to adopt one interpretation in general. Ambiguity tends to be suppressed. This is part of the mechanism that you have here that ideas activate other ideas and the more coherent they are, the more likely they are to activate each other. Other things that don’t fit fall away by the wayside.

In other words, each of us, not only the media, construct narratives from strings of facts in ways that offer us meanings we already believe and desire.

If a reporter had asked me why I showed up for the Graham search day, I would have faltered. I had no ready answer. Perhaps I would have said: “I teach at UVA.” But there was something else. Unlike other pretty missing white girls like Natalee Holloway or Morgan Harrington, Graham seemed a little tomboyish and a little tough. In some pictures, she wears her hair slicked back or smushed under a baseball cap. Her eyebrows are a little over plucked, shaped like thin, kinked parentheses, as if she had never quite mastered cool feminine self-presentation or didn’t care to. She had parted ways with friends and was finding her own way home. The Roanoke Times reported she was “known for her wry sense of humor and spontaneous personality.” In other words, my mind immediately told me, she was an adventurous, independent, perhaps slightly eccentric white girl. I have been an independent, perhaps slightly eccentric young white girl, finding my own way home. This is not an altogether comfortable development.

This was not the first time someone had disappeared from the area in which I live. In the fall of 2012—my first semester in Charlottesville—Sage Smith, a 19-year-old transgender woman, went missing from Charlottesville; she was last seen at the Amtrak station. A poster bearing two photos of Smith—in one, Smith has short hair and wears a black suit, in the other Smith has long braids and a grey miniskirt—still hangs at the convenience store near my house. I spoke widely about the disappearance, triggering that hot-face-loud-voice effect. But when Smith’s family organized a vigil to pray for a safe return that December, I did not attend.

I suspect that the link between who we are supposed to care about and who we actually care about also plays out in a thousand tiny ways. Searching for Graham, I felt part of an efficient club, one of 1,100 in matching orange vests. Graham was a student at a large public university with exceptional resources and powers of information-dissemination; at a recent gynecological appointment my doctor told me not to walk alone and invoked Graham’s name. She disappeared in a state that historically privileges white, upper-class people and in a town that has profoundly marginalized its black citizens through centuries of relocation and subtle exclusion. These factors then—structural and cognitive—form an interconnected web of reasons, none of them simple, why the Hannah Graham case has risen to its current level of cultural salience and meaning.

On October 18, human remains which have since been identified as Graham’s body, were found in a dried-up creek bed a few miles outside of Charlottesville. Her case is now being treated as a murder investigation, and the main suspect is local man Jesse Leroy Matthews, the young black man shown putting his arm around Graham shortly before she disappeared. Matthews has been charged with “abduction with intent to defile” in the Graham case, as well as sexual assault, attempted murder, and attempted abduction in a 2005 unsolved case in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Matthews fled the commonwealth shortly after Graham went missing, and was later found camping on a beach in Galveston, Texas, before being extradited back to Virginia. Reports have also emerged that Matthews was a well-known personage on the Downtown Mall, known to touch female strangers in uninvited ways, and that he was dismissed from two Virginia universities on allegations of sexual assault.

We may read about these incidents and create a coherent narrative out of them. Many have already done so, calling Matthews a “monster,” a “creep,” and a “pedophile.” But these facts alone are not enough to tell the story. The language we use and how loudly we speak determines the value of the lives that are lost. I am proud I searched for Hannah Graham. Not because she was beautiful, not because she was smart, but because she was missing.

