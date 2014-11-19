Half of all YouTube videos have fewer than 500 views, but a tiny fraction of the 100 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every minute garner millions of hits, turning amateur filmmakers into stars or launching viral marketing campaigns. Recently, a video of a New York woman getting catcalled posted by the advocacy group Hollaback! became an Internet sensation. A video of men trying to lure a drunk woman home went viral last week, before it was revealed to be a hoax. A few days ago, a clip of a man singing “Blackbird” to his dying son started making the rounds.

These three videos all seem pretty different, but researchers have begun to spin out some underlying commonalities. “Emotion is a big driver of what goes viral,” says Jonah Berger, a professor at Wharton and the author of Contagious: Why Things Catch On. “Whether something pulls on our heartstrings, makes us angry, or provokes controversy, the more we care, the more we share.” “These three recent examples absolutely evoke high arousal emotions,” says Karen Nelson-Field, a marketing researcher at the University of South Australia. “In this case, these are negative emotions, [but] … it is the intensity that drives the most sharing.”

In a 2011 paper in Psychological Science, Berger argues the most important factor in transmission is physiological arousal: Emotions that increase arousal, like anxiety and amusement, will be more effective than low-arousal emotions like sadness and contentment. To test this, Berger devised an experiment in which he showed 93 students either a neutral film clip or a clip that had been proven to evoke a specific emotion—either a highly arousing one or a less arousing one. The students were then given an unemotional article and video, and asked the likelihood, on a scale of 1 to 7, that they would share them. The ones who’d been primed to feel highly aroused were more likely to say they’d pass it along—regardless of whether the emotion they were feeling was positive or negative.

In a second experiment, Berger raised participants’ arousal through a different means: exercise. Berger had half his subjects sit still, and half jog in place for a minute. Then, they read a neutral news story and were told they could email it to whoever they wanted. Exercise-induced arousal turned out to boost sharing, too: Of those who jogged in place, 75 percent chose to forward the article—compared to just 33 percent of those who sat still.