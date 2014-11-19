EB: Life-threatening physical challenges include hostile climates with extremes of temperature, a lack of breathable gases, and unusual physical forces like microgravity, and low or high pressure. Injury and death can occur in many different ways, including by freezing, overheating, drowning, suffocating, starving, dehydrating, falling, being crushed, falling victim to disease or to animal attack.

Yet many people argue that the psychological pressures are every bit as difficult to manage. People have to overcome fear and anxiety. Then there’s bad sleep, which impairs your ability to think clearly, take decisions, remember things and judge risk, and it has a corrosive effect on your relationships with other people.

Extreme environments often involve long periods of monotony, which many people find intolerable. Some people go into extreme environments for long periods alone, and must cope with loneliness and potential psychological breakdown.

Those who are isolated in an extreme environment with a small group other people and little opportunity for privacy risk becoming involved in damaging interpersonal conflict. In such circumstances, people can quickly fall out over seemingly trivial issues.

AR: How do people cope?

EB: Although we didn’t find evidence for an “extreme personality,” people who cope successfully in extreme environments do share some behavioral characteristics. For instance, they value expertise and experience, which means they put huge effort into training and preparing for extremes. They are able to endure hardships like hunger and thirst, dirt and squalor, pain and discomfort because they are highly motivated and able to focus on getting things done. In team endeavors, they work effectively by pulling their weight, making an effort to be tolerant of others, and being tolerable themselves. And, of course, they all show bravery by overcoming fear.

AR: Are there lessons the rest of us can apply—when our lives aren’t in danger?

EB: An important lesson we took from our research is that many things are better for us than we think they are, and should be valued more than they are. For instance, most people underestimate the harm caused by sleep deprivation, and people often regard solitude as a potentially dangerous state, although most of us derive benefit from periods of solitude. Even stress, discomfort, danger, and trauma—things that most people view as overwhelmingly bad—can have a positive side. Tough situations can build our resilience, strengthen our ability to cope under pressure, and make it more likely we’ll bounce back from future adversity.

People who venture into extreme environments are using the same set of skills as the rest of us—albeit more keenly developed—to deal with difficulties that are often just more extreme versions of difficulties we face in everyday life. This means that the lessons from extreme places are applicable to all of us.

This interview has been edited and condensed.