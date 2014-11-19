The executive order President Obama issues this week will give up to 5 million undocumented persons a temporary reprieve from deportation and, in some cases, papers that allow them work legally. The order will not give them access to health benefits through Obamacare.

The New York Times has a story confirming this and, as I write this, it’s the lead item on the Times web page. But it shouldn’t really surprise anybody. Obamacare critics have frequently claimed that the law would mean giving health benefits to undocumented workers. That was the impetus for Representative Joe Wilson’s infamous “you lie!” outburst during Obama’s address to Congress in September, 2009.

As Obama said then, the truth is quite the opposite. By law, only immigrants who have green cards—i.e., those with permanent residency status, usually as part of the process towards obtaining full citizenship—are entitled to enroll in Medicaid or buy subsidized coverage through the new Affordable Care Act marketplaces. And the restrictions go beyond that. Even green card holders can’t get Medicaid until they’ve lived here for five years, although states have the right to waive that for children and pregnant women. Undocumented workers, meanwhile, are barred from buying marketplace coverage even if they are willing to pay the full cost on their own, without the offsetting tax credits. (This briefing from the Kaiser Family Foundation has all the details if you want them.)

Obama’s order will not grant anybody permanent residency status. It simply spares these people from the threat of deportation and allows them to work—and it does so only temporarily. That’s what makes it within the boundaries of law. Some advocates and legal experts say Obama has authority to grant these people access to health benefits. Via the Times: