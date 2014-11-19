In a recent episode of “Scandal,” Olivia Pope was getting ready to work her Olivia Pope magic on an inexperienced, bushy-browed frump running for Congress when she paused to make a brief, disclaimer: “Research shows that if a woman candidate is perceived as too pretty or too plain, voters turn against her. Still, as a feminist, I would absolutely understand if you don't want to make adjustments to your image.” It was a brief moment (and the candidate went on to get a full makeover), but it was the kind of dialogue that this season of “Scandal” has been unusually full of: characters explicitly railing against institutional sexism, as though they’ve suddenly stepped out of a nighttime soap and into a PSA.

Shonda Rhimes established this template in the season premiere, where Olivia lectured a senator who claimed another senator had tried to rape her in his house late at night. (Spoiler: She was lying, covering up for her young assistant.)

I’d fight to the death to stand by any woman who says she was assaulted. Women don’t lie about that. There is overwhelming evidence that women do not lie about being sexually assaulted, but you are. And I know you are. Because when that happens, when a man grabs you, puts his hands on you, you do not forget it. You remember every single detail, every touch. So I’m going to give you a moment, and when I come back, I want to hear the truth about what happened that night.

Later in that episode, Olivia publicly praises that legislative aide for coming forward and being “a hero to the next girl who thinks she doesn’t have a choice when it comes to sexual harassment in the workplace, a workplace where somehow, women still make 77 cents to every male dollar.”

These speeches are not anomalies. Almost every episode this season has included something similar. Here is a former first lady, a pot-smoking badass who ran the country in the 1980s while her ADD-addled husband slacked off and slept with secretaries: “I did all of it. And what will I be remembered for? … I will be remembered as the wife of a man who did something with his life."