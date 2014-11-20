Redeployment has its roots in The Things They Carried, perhaps the Vietnam War’s defining work of fiction. So too does the Iraq War have its narrative roots in that other strategically scatterbrained slog. Both wars were fought over ideas masquerading as existential threats; both ended in something much less than victory.

In Redeployment’s titular story, Marine Sgt. Price comes home from Fallujah, where he and his men shot dogs. “We did it on purpose, and we called it Operation Scooby,” he says. “I’m a dog person, so I thought about that a lot.”

In the shopping malls and civilian scenes of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Price’s tachometer is stuck at “orange,” a state of perpetual hyper vigilance that gives him panic attacks in malls, where he cannot possibly track and assess so many potential threats at once. He’s “orange” in a world at “white,” a world that, of course, is thankful for his service.

What would catharsis look like to Price? Being content with the society he supposedly fought to preserve? A rush of vindication, realizing it was a good fight, necessary and worthwhile? Instead, he and his wife “took my combat pay and did a lot of shopping. Which is how America fights back against the terrorists.” Instead, he sits on his couch watching pre-recorded baseball games, thinking: “And as glad as I was to be in the States, and even though I hated the past seven months and the only thing that kept me going was the Marines I served with and the thought of coming home, I started feeling like I wanted to go back. Because fuck all this.”

When he decides to euthanize his tumor-ridden dog, Vicar, he shoulders his AR-15—the civilian version of the rifle he used in Iraq—and, instead of bidding farewell to an animal he loves, numbly explains what bullets do to flesh.