“Deferred action isn’t a pathway to citizenship. It’s not a legal status. It simply says for three years, because you are not an enforcement priority, we’re not going to go after you,” a senior administration official said. “While we’re busy going after terrorists and criminals, if you come forward and submit yourself to a criminal background check—assuming you meet the other eligibility requirements—we’ll allow you to work and pay taxes, because we’re not going to prosecute you for this limited period of time.”

Those work authorizations may be the most important part of the program. They allow millions of undocumented immigrants to come out of the shadows, work for a fair pay and receive protection under U.S. law. Under the original DACA program, 61 percent of beneficiaries obtained a new job. Fifty-four percent opened their first bank account and 61 percent obtained a driver’s license. Families that otherwise would have been torn apart by deportations will be kept together. For the nearly all Americans, this action will have no effect whatsoever. But for those who are affected by it, their lives will improve significantly.

“After a long and hard fought campaign, today, we celebrate our victory and those whose lives will be changed,” Cristina Jimenez, the managing director of United We Dream, said in a statement. “We also recommit to continue fighting so that millions more can experience what it’s like to live without fear of being torn from your community and family.”

The president’s authority to make this unilateral move rests on the idea of prosecutorial discretion—the federal government has limited resources to implement laws so it must prioritize them accordingly. Prosecutorial discretion, though, is not enough by itself to justify Obama’s actions. He also most ensure that he is upholding Congress’s priorities in creating immigration law, which includes deterring law-breaking and ensuring the system is transparent and fair. If he fails to do so, his actions will cross the line into lawmaking—that’s the sole duty of the legislative branch. But the president has crafted his action careful to the legal limits of his office. DACA 2.0 does not cross the line.

Obama's critics believe otherwise, arguing that he's overstepping his constitutional authority and violating political norms. In a pre-buttal to Obama’s move Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz lashed out at the president. “It is lawless. It is unconstitutional. He is defiant and angry at the American people,” Cruz wrote in Politico. “If he acts by executive diktat, President Obama will not be acting as a president, he will be acting as a monarch.” The Texas firebrand and likely Republican presidential candidate has proposed using the government funding bill, which must be passed by December 11, to block the president’s action. That option has gained popularity among the right wing in recent weeks, potentially setting up another government shutdown fight in early 2015.