What It's Like to Lose a Daughter to an Eating Disorder

A book of photographs is a strikingly poignant way to narrate an illness that revolves around self-image and appearances—but Abril goes beyond that. On the one hand, The Epilogue is a compilation of memories: photographs, letters, diary entries, to-do lists, hospital charts, and personal interviews with Cammy’s friends and family. But on the other, the book is almost counterintuitively grounded in the present, rather than the past. Though some old photos of Cammy are included, most of the images focus on the time after Cammy’s death. The book is chilling and beautiful, opening with a dark shot of the Robinsons’ quiet home.

Abril is adamant that the stories she’s explored have inherently required different presentations, and that The Epilogue demanded its photobook format. “I knew from the beginning that it had to be a book,” she said. “The story has so many layers and needs so much attention. … You can go as deep as you wish, and choose your own story, in a way.” Abril’s photos are simple, emotional tableaus—a single person captured unaware while in thought, or a solitary object of sentimental value—and are accompanied by minimal explanations where necessary; most of the text comes in the form of interviews with various characters from Cammy’s life.

Before selecting the Robinsons, Abril e-mailed hundreds of families who had experienced a loss from an eating disorder to see who might be willing to open up their lives to her project. Abril said the Robinsons were a good match because they have raised awareness about eating disorders by starting a foundation in Cammy’s honor. She spent two weeks living in the Robinsons’ home in Tennessee and developed a very close relationship with them—which she attributes largely to the open nature of their mourning. (So close, she added, that she spent Thanksgiving with them this year.)

Abril admits that this paradox of intimacy with her subjects can be one of the biggest challenges in her work. “I need to be close enough to the family to gain their trust and understand the story,” she explained, “but at the same time I need to have enough freedom to be truthful about what happened.” With the Robinsons, this was a non-issue: Abril said they wanted a “real” book, rather than a nice one.

The narrative of The Epilogue diverges from any cliched misunderstanding of an expected eating disorder story, or a story about death. And Cammy’s loved ones—despite profound grieving—do not ignore her imperfections post-mortem. When the young die, they are often memorialized without their flaws. In many of the interviews with Cammy’s family, the tension of their relationships is tangible; some of the interviews feel angry, rather than sad. Cammy is repeatedly remembered as difficult; her mother recounts her adolescent unpopularity; her brother blames her for “dominating” six years of their parents’ lives. Mixed into a wealth of sadness is a sizable amount of anger and frustration unusual for a remembrance.