Unlike Uber, Wonolo also gives workers a chance at fulltime employment, replete with protections and benefits. “A lot of these people … couldn’t even get an interview [at a company],” Kim says. With Wonolo, the company can quickly hire a temp for a few discrete assignments, during which time the worker gets a chance to prove him- or herself. (Kim can’t quantify the fraction of Wonoloers who graduate to steady employment, though given the variable nature of the assignments, it’s almost certainly much less than half.)

Wages are another way Wonolo might distinguish itself for the better. If you see a job you’d like to accept on a “distributed workforce” app, you typically have to submit a bid for what you’d charge. The person whose house you’re cleaning is likely to receive a number of bids and pick the cheapest one. But there’s no bidding on Wonolo. Companies post jobs and what they typically pay for the work (although the number isn’t binding), which the Wonoloers then decide whether or not to accept. Because the wage they pay a temp amounts to a small portion of their overall costs, chances are they care much more about having the work performed well than saving a few bucks.

Still, there are features of Wonolo that won’t reassure anyone mourning the loss of traditional labor arrangements. For example, the there’s no workers comp insurance as part of the deal. If you throw out your back while straining to reach a snow globe in some e-commerce fulfillment center, you’re out of luck. Wonolo doesn’t provide workers comp insurance, and the Wonolo terms of service agreement suggests it would be damn near impossible to extract compensation from an employer.

Likewise, Wonoloers don’t exactly radiate bargaining power. Kim concedes that, at the moment, there’s a far larger supply of workers than there are jobs on his platform. “Our job fill rate [for companies] is now over 90 percent,” he says. “Whenever companies post a job, it’s filled within seconds or minutes.” The company seems to straddle that fine line between 21st-century self-actualization and a 19th-century reserve army of unemployed. Come to think of it, maybe that’s a fair description of the entire sharing economy.

And it’s easy to imagine the situation getting worse. Despite the best intentions of their founders—and Kim and Brustein are clearly well-intentioned—if platforms like Wonolo catch on, companies will begin to restructure their entire workforce to take advantage of them. As Susan Houseman, a labor economist at the Upjohn Institute, points out, companies historically built their staffs to handle their peak loads. Supermarkets and department stores kept enough workers on payroll to handle the daily rush; manufacturers sized their labor pool to the peak production season. The downside was that these companies were overstaffed during off-peak times. The upside was that their employees got stable work and income.

But, in recent years, companies have become increasingly sophisticated at figuring out when demand will peak, and staffing up only for those moments. “We’ve already seen that a lot with retail, hotels, that type of business,” says Houseman. “Scheduling algorithms that really lead to short and variable work.” The proliferation of apps like Wonolo will only accelerate that process. Kim told me that some of his early customers are hotel chains dealing with the fact that “when you check in, the room’s not ready because housekeeping didn’t show up.” There are e-commerce companies who “constantly deal with the ups and downs of their fulfillment needs.”

Granted, there are limits to how widely an app like Wonolo could reach into Corporate America. Kim stresses that Wonolo only really traffics in jobs that require little training and where the output is uniform. “If I want someone to build a website for me, the outcomes could be very different [based on] different tastes, experience. Those are not the types of jobs we’re after,” he says.

Still, he and Brustein do have expansionary ambitions—including white-collar fields like nursing (say, checking vital signs at a hospital after a natural disaster) and law (proof-reading legal documents at three in the morning). And there’s no reason why similar apps couldn’t connect employers with workers who perform more intellectually demanding tasks. Already there’s a site called HourlyNerd, which helps companies hire MBAs for discrete gigs using the TaskRabbit model. It’s not hard see how such platforms could one day affect tens of millions of people.

If that comes to pass, the effect will be to shift risk onto workers, according to Houseman, “making work less secure and less stable”—particularly for the lowest-skilled workers, who have the least leverage. Maybe they should call it the shifting economy instead.

This article initially referred to HourlyNerd as "an app." It is a website.