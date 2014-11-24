And in D.C. one can’t say, as is common about other cities, that the problem was low-skill factory jobs moving away and leaving black communities without a leg to stand on, as D.C. never had a manufacturing sector. What actually did Barry in was that D.C. presented a quirkier set of circumstances than most have been aware of, which brought out the worst in him. The office of mayor had been created in 1967 for low-key moderate black pol Walter Washington, to whom it was thought safe to give much wider powers of appointment than mayors typically have, useful in his new position under a new system. But this meant that in 1979 Barry inherited a post permitting him to shore up his political base with endless appointees at the snap of a finger, rather than having the more typical mayoral experience of acquiring the political smarts to wangle appointments less directly. It made all this easier that there was no major white working class base, or Republican establishment, in competition for these positions.

Meanwhile there was the wealth from all the home building, which also meant campaign contributions from contractors. Add to this that D.C. happened not to have an influential tabloid newspaper to pounce on Barry’s sex life and drug habit, and you have a perfect recipe for someone with sincere sociopolitical intent but hedonist hankerings—hardly rare—to run a city into the ground.

He didn’t do it on purpose. He saw himself as gifted at responding to the situation at hand, à la Otto von Bismarck. But Bismarck’s circumstances allowed him to channel Realpolitik into creating a new nation; Barry’s circumstances led to rather less. Many at first saw his emergence as a blessing for a “Chocolate City” on the rise, but Barry was the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time. He would likely have been able to do some good things in a more restrictive mayorship such as in Philadelphia.

However, one might still have a hard time following a line of logic from this to cherishing Barry as an outright hero. One senses that Barry is being measured on the basis of intentions rather than achievement. As far back as 1984, none other than the Washington Post’s Richard Cohen was enthusing that “Before home rule, there were two trash pickups a week; now there is only one. Before home rule, the traffic signals worked; now they don’t. But the ultimate importance of home rule is not in efficiency, but in pride.”

Pride, indeed—Barry’s lift-off effort was called Pride, Inc. It was about lifting poor black people, and especially ones with checkered backgrounds, into entrepreneurship. There were six gas stations, a candymaking outfit, gardening and maintenance firms. The PR couched its target as an archetypal “Mr. Jones,” a black farm worker from the Deep South down on his luck. But no one today traces their success to Pride, Inc.; the efforts either went under or were refitted as criminal organizations.