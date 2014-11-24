The point is not just that Republican presidents can do what Obama has done. It is that enforcement discretion creates an advantage for Republicans—it favors conservative governance and hurts liberal governance. The reason for this asymmetric effect is that the great bulk of federal law is liberal economic regulation, not conservative morals regulation. A conservative president can refuse to enforce laws, but a liberal president can’t enforce laws that don’t exist. While a President Rand could gut the regulatory state, the opportunities for a President Hillary Clinton to advance liberalism through non-enforcement are much less fecund.

Consider how a future Democratic president could wield the non-enforcement power. Immigration is behind us; what other statutes do Democrats not want to enforce? The major conservative legislative victories of the 1980s and 1990s were deregulatory statutes, like the law that repealed Glass-Steagall in 1999. A liberal president cannot conjure a repealed statute back into existence by refusing to enforce the statute that repealed it. George W. Bush’s legislative record is rather thin. No Child Left Behind (which Obama has in fact been under-enforcing) is small potatoes, and the anti-terrorism laws like the Patriot Act don’t require the president to do anything at all (they give him permissions only). The federal drug laws round out conservative legislation that a liberal president might prefer not to enforce. This is pretty slim pickings for a Democratic president intent on not enforcing conservative legislation out of existence.

Conservatives—especially libertarian conservatives—don’t like laws, especially federal regulatory laws that go beyond the state-law regime of criminal law and property, contract, and tort law. They should rejoice at the strengthening political consensus, if that is what it is, that the executive can refuse to enforce laws he doesn’t like. And social conservatives aren’t hurt by this new norm. The morals laws they champion are almost always enacted by state governments, not the federal government—so a future Democratic president will not have much opportunity to fail to enforce them.

We know this because we have been there. In 1981, Ronald Reagan entered the presidency vowing to deregulate the economy. But because the House was controlled by Democrats, Reagan could not persuade Congress to repeal as many regulatory statutes as he wanted to.

So Reagan sought to undermine the regulatory system itself. He forced agencies to show proposed regulations to the Office of Management and Budget, a White House agency, and empowered the OMB to block or delay regulations that did not satisfy a cost-benefit test. Although OMB was told to obey the law, liberals howled that the effect of the cost-benefit test was to undercut regulation since no such test existed in the statutes under which agencies issued regulations. And when the Reagan administration could not change or repeal the rules, it cut back on enforcement. The Justice Department famously reduced enforcement of the antitrust and civil rights laws. More howls ensued.