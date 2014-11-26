Two data points are particularly relevant in supporting the program’s focus.

One, the Commerce Department has shown that minority business owners receive loans approximately 25% less frequently than non-minority business owners, loans that are about half the size, and loans that are over 100 basis points more expensive. Accordingly, the Entrepreneurs Circle will offer its members access to unsecured debt capital from a dedicated loan portfolio, with pricing at competitive rates. The curriculum aspect of the program is a complement to this, providing Circle members with access to industry expertise and to functional expertise on finance, operations, marketing and sales.

Two, according to the University of New Hampshire, only 7% of entrepreneurs pitching to angel investors are minority entrepreneurs, and 4% of angel investors are members of minority groups, implying that relatively few opportunities exist for minority entrepreneurs to convene. According to Thomas-Graham, this formed the foundation of the program’s approach to community. “Nearly every entrepreneur we’ve talked with in recent months has pointed to the need for more opportunities to meet other entrepreneurs of color, to exchange ideas, to build their networks,” she said. “That’s why we’re convening Circle members several times a year, to help them build bonds as a group.”

The Circle is small by design. Credit Suisse’s goal is to help each Circle member realize returns over the long term; the program’s small size will allow it to offer capital, curriculum and community in a highly focused way. Said Thomas-Graham: “We are focused on helping each member grow their businesses and make a lasting impact, which is only possible if we develop deep and meaningful relationships with them – not a one-off financing relationship. The curriculum aspect of our program really underscores this, since we are offering impartial expertise on a consistent basis.”

The presence of John Legend in the Circle raises a question: What resources does a world-famous artist lack access to? Thomas-Graham says entrepreneurs at any level of success can benefit from the Circle’s three-pronged nature. “You can be famous in one milieu and still face challenges crossing over into another,” she said. “Fame can surely improve your access to capital. But capital is a necessary but not sufficient condition for success. You need more than that, which is why our program has three C’s, not one.”