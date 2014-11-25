Since Franklin’s time, Americans have remained uniquely enamored of the simple man who speaks homely truths and sees what his more sophisticated brethren cannot. He doesn’t come from money and he was never fond of school, but in his world, life is simple and men are men. Though he may be too blunt or crass at times, he will also never lie—which is perhaps why he remains a standard in American politics to this day, spanning the centuries from Abraham Lincoln to Teddy Roosevelt to Geroge W. Bush, the millionaire Yale graduate who donned a pair of cowboy boots to clear brush from his Texas ranch. Outside of politics, he can still give the public what they most crave: a figure they can trust completely.

The power and riches this trust brings can be staggering, as Elia Kazan presciently explored in 1957’s A Face in the Crowd, in which Andy Griffith played “Demagogue in Denim” Lonesome Rhodes, whose “spontaneous” ranting and resulting fame anticipated Glenn Beck’s career to an almost eerie degree. Kazan’s vision ended with his demagogue showing the world his true colors—as a profit-thirsty narcissist who loathed his public almost as much as he did himself—and losing everything as a result. In real life, however, America’s notoriously fickle viewers seem oddly steadfast in their love of “authentic” heroes. If the public needs to put their trust in someone, it takes very little to win their love, and then their spending power. Something as small as a furry hat or a pair of cowboy boots or an acoustic guitar will do—or, in the case of “Duck Dynasty,” some ZZ Top-length beards.

The relationship between authenticity and commercialization has been at the forefront of “Duck Dynasty” since its inaugural episode aired. When “Duck Dynasty” first rose to popularity, it seemed an anomaly in the reality TV landscape: In a genre full of slapfights, weave-pulling, betrayals, infidelities, and minor misunderstandings amplified into relationship-destroying battles, “Duck Dynasty” depicted a world where nothing much happened at all. The men went fishing, frogging, and hunting on the bayou, and the women cooked and kissed their husband’s cheeks. “Nobody drives us crazy like our own family,” eldest son Willie Robertson told viewers in one of his contemplative voice-overs. “They’re odd, they push our buttons, they’re the source of our biggest frustrations—but also, our greatest joy.” Anger could always be ironed out by the family’s fierce love, and by Phil Robertson’s catchphrase: “Happy, happy, happy.” It was what everyone wanted, and it was what the Robertson family seemed to have.

The show also came along at a time when American viewers needed to believe that immensely profitable companies might be run by men who ate dinner off paper plates and wore dirty hunting boots to work. The Robertson men didn’t seem particularly business-savvy, or even all that competent. They and their company, it seemed, had succeeded due to faith and sweat alone. If viewers could believe in this image of the mom and pop business making good, then maybe they could find hope for the business world as a whole. This was exactly the kind of magical thinking that the recession had destroyed, and that viewers so fervently wished to find again—so much the better if they could locate it in a show that claimed to represent a “real” family business. American consumers needed “Duck Dynasty” even more than “Duck Dynasty” needed its consumers.

The amount of merchandising "Duck Dynasty" has churned out is astonishing partly because it dwarfs that of even similarly gargantuan media franchises. In recent years, Americans have also fallen under the thrall of Marvel’s Avengers films, but few adults would purchase Avengers bedding or stationary or manicure sets. The difference, it seems, is that "Duck Dynasty" is not just a form of entertainment but a lifestyle, with each purchase offering a tangible reminder that people like the Robertsons are out there living the American dream, proving that it is still attainable. What has made "Duck Dynasty" so amazingly profitable is the scale of consumers’ anxiety and the love they have for the figures who assuage it.