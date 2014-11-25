What lessons did Americans learn from last week’s Rolling Stone account of the sickening 2012 gang-rape and beating-to-a-pulp of a first-year female student—“Jackie”—at the University of Virginia’s Phi Kappa Psi fraternity? Some of the takeaways were obvious and led straight to action. Others aren’t so obvious but are just as alarming.

The obvious conclusions first: Fraternities have become more like lab experiments for the distillation of male sexual aggression than the mini-leadership training institutes their supporters claim they are. That’s why UVA’s president was right to forbid all fraternity and sorority parties until the school can figure out what to do about them. Violent felonies call for police investigations, which is why the school referred the case to the Charlottesville police. There’s nothing cute or defensible about “Rugby Road,” the popular fight song named for UVA's Frat Row whose lyrics punctuated the Rolling Stone narrative (“Ten thousand Pi Phi bitches who get down upon their knees/But the ones that we hold true, the ones that we hold dear/Are the ones who stay up late at night and take it in the rear”). This is why the University Glee Club has decided to stop singing it—temporarily, anyway.

But here’s a detail that’s harder to understand: Why did it take two years and a story in a national publication for anyone to report this outrageously violent assault to the police? Who’s to blame for the delay? As it turns out, just about everybody. When the victim stumbled, barefoot and bleeding, to a street corner and called three friends, they were the ones who discouraged her from going to the hospital (which would have reported the crime to the police) or the police. Two of them were so worried about being ostracized as friends of “the girl who cried ‘rape,’” that they sent the confused girl home to sleep it off. A year later, when the young woman’s academic dean sent the now-suicidal and flunking student to the dean of students who handles sexual assault on campus, the dean laid out her options in a neutral tone designed to give the girl the sense that the choice was hers: she could report it to the police or not. She could lodge a formal complaint and her case would go to a Sexual Misconduct Board that would hear it and decide whether and how to punish the men. Or she could seek “informal resolution,” which meant talking the issue through with her rapists. This profusion of choices apparently so bewildered the depressed woman that she did nothing.

Should she have gone to the police? Of course! Did her friends give new meaning to the word selfish? Absolutely. Should the university have called the police the minute they heard her story? Definitely. Is UVA a school that failed to respond to the nasty sexual consequences of its Greek party scene? Apparently. But there’s one more party to hold accountable: the federal government.