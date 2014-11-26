If the airline charges $425 per ticket, they’ll only sell 20 of them, earning $8,500 and flying at a loss. They could raise the fare to $900 and still sell to those same 20 business travelers, but at $18,000 the flight would still be a money-loser.

To capture more people at a single fare, they’d have to charge $300. Then they’d sell all 100 seats, but only earn $30,000 in revenue. Still a money-loser.

This is where “fare differentiation” comes in. If they can sell $300 seats to 80 college students and $900 seats to 20 business travelers, then they can sell all 100 seats, earning $42,000 and making the flight worth offering.

Of course, the airlines can’t ask you “How much are you willing to pay? Are you going on Spring Break, or flying to close a major deal?” Instead, they differentiate through things like advance purchase, Saturday stay-overs, and limited numbers of seats at lower fares. In other words, you actually are buying different things: the college students may have to pick a less convenient time or date to get the lower fare, and have to finalize their plans far in advance. In contrast, business people are paying for the right to make last-minute plans, and the seats set aside at higher fares act as a capacity reservation—the flight is less likely to be sold out two or three days in advance because some of the seats are kept “on reserve” for only those who highly value the ability to fly at that exact time, and are willing to pay accordingly.

While it is definitely to the benefit of college students to have business travelers “subsidize” their fares, the business travelers may be getting the bigger benefit—and not just because there are usually a few tickets still available at the last minute (at the highest fare). This fee structure allows airlines to increase the number of flights offered, giving the business traveler more options to choose from. For example, the college student who would prefer to travel on Sunday afternoon, but can’t afford it, instead books a cheaper flight for the crack of dawn on Monday. As a result, the business traveler who needs to make a Monday meeting in another city, but who still wants to spend Sunday night with her family, is able to do so. Without the demand (and revenue) from the college students, the airlines might not find it worth offering that early morning flight.

It is no surprise that commercial airlines invest heavily in “revenue management,” trying to figure out the pricing scheme that maximizes their profits. But if this practice ensures that there are seats available for everyone to get where they need to go, then maybe that’s something to be thankful for.